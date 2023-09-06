N/A Bev

24oz Takeout Soda

Soda

Soda

Curbside Bar Items

21+ Beverages

21+ ID Required when picking up
Bottled Beer

Bottled Beer

Choose Your Beer

Bottled Wine

Bottled Wine

Farrelli's Cocktails

Farrelli's Cocktails

Farrelli’s Cocktails To-Go, Just Add Ice!

Food

Appetizer

Hungry? There’s an app for that!
Bread Stix

$13.49

Served with marinara sauce and ranch dressing.

Farrelli's Fire Stix

$14.49

Bread Stix with a kick! We turn up the heat with jalapeño cream cheese, red pepper flakes and Fire Sauce. Served with bleu cheese & ranch dressing.

Chicken Wings

$16.99

Available naked or tossed in one of our awesome sauces or rubs listed below. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping.

Boneless Wings

$15.99

Available naked or tossed in one of our awesome sauces or rubs listed below. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping

Meatballs Marinara

$15.99

Traditional Italian meatballs topped with marinara sauce, Parmesan, mozzarella and provolone. Served with oven-baked bread.

Pub Pretzels

$13.99

Warm, soft pub pretzels topped with Everything Pizza seasoning, served with our White Cheddar Queso Dip.

Gourmet Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.99

Locally sourced white mushrooms stuffed with Italian fennel sausage, provolone, mozzarella and a blend of herbs & spices. Served with oven-baked bread.

Signature Tomato Soup

Roasted tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, fresh cream and sweet basil. Served with oven-baked bread.

Garlic Gorgonzola Artichoke Dip

$14.49

Burrata With Roasted Tomatoes

$14.99

Pork Sheet Pan Nachos

$14.99

Chicken Sheet Pan Nachos

$14.99

Salads

Side House Salad

$8.49

Fresh cut romaine, provolone and mozzarella cheese, black olives, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes & seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$8.49

Fresh cut romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, fresh-grated Parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.

Side Dads Salad

$9.49

Fresh romaine, bacon, sunflower seeds, cheddar cheese and seasoned croutons, tossed with ranch dressing.

Entrée Chicken Bacon Pineapple

$16.49

Hot & crispy bacon, oven-roasted chicken breast, caramelized onions, Dole pineapple tidbits, cashews and cheddar cheese on fresh cut romaine, tossed with honey mustard dressing.

Entrée Chicken Raspberry Pecan

$16.49

Oven-roasted chicken breast, bleu cheese, craisins, candied pecans and red apple wedges on spring greens with a raspberry vinaigrette.

Entrée Chop Chop

$16.49

Chopped salami, oven-roasted chicken breast, tomatoes, green onions, Kalamata olives, provolone & mozzarella cheese on fresh cut romaine, tossed in our House dressing.

Entrée Mama's Signature

$17.49

Oven-roasted chicken breast & fresh cut romaine tossed in our House dressing and topped with sundried tomatoes, black olives, artichoke hearts, roma tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, fresh grated Parmesan & seasoned croutons.

Entrée House Salad

$12.49

Fresh cut romaine, provolone and mozzarella cheese, black olives, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes & seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing.

Entrée Caesar Salad

$12.49

Fresh cut romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, fresh-grated Parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.

Entrée Dads Salad

$13.49

Fresh romaine, bacon, sunflower seeds, cheddar cheese and seasoned croutons, tossed with ranch dressing.

Family House Salad

$15.99

Fresh romaine, provolone and mozzarella cheese, black olives, cucumbers, sliced red onions, seasoned croutons and fresh roma tomatoes.

Family Caesar Salad

$15.99

Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.

Family Dads Salad

$16.49

Fresh romaine, bacon, sunflower seeds, cheddar cheese and seasoned croutons. Served with ranch dressing.

Lunch Menu

Pizza & Salad

$14.99

Your choice of any personal pizza and side salad.

Lunch For Two

$33.99

Choose any 12" pizza and get 2 side salads

Pasta

Bacon Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Beecher's

$18.99

Crispy bacon, sliced jalapeños and caramelized onions.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.99

Fettuccine noodles tossed with house-made garlic alfredo sauce, minced garlic, broccoli, oven-roasted chicken breast and Parmesan cheese.

Florentine Beecher's

$18.99

Oven-roasted chicken, tomatoes, garlic, spinach and pesto

Italian Mac & Cheese Beecher's

$18.99

Pepperoni, Hempler’s double smoked sausage, roasted red peppers and marinara sauce.

Mac & Cheese Beecher's

$16.99

Penne pasta with a hint of spice and a unique combination of Beecher’s signature Flagship and Just Jack cheeses.

Ravioli Alfredo

$17.99

Jumbo ricotta and Parmesan stuffed raviolis, topped with Hempler’s double smoked sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, green onions and alfredo sauce.

Ravioli Bolognese

$16.99

Jumbo ricotta and Parmesan stuffed raviolis, topped with our house-made sausage bolognese sauce.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.99

Spaghetti noodles tossed in our signature recipe sauce with a touch of cream, topped with fresh basil and three meatballs.

Calzone

Cheesy Chicken Calzone

$16.99

Oven-roasted chicken breast, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses with bacon, green onion and garlic mixed in our ranch sauce with fresh basil.

Meateater's Calzone

$16.99

Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, mozzarella & provolone cheeses and marinara sauce.

Kids Menu

Kid Boneless Wings

$7.99

Served with Ranch & Breadsticks.

Kid Mac Cheese

$7.99

With a breadstick.

Kid Pizza

$7.99

Pick any 2 toppings.

Kid Salad

$2.25

Lettuce with cheese, croutons, and choice of dressing.

Kid Red Pasta

$7.99

Marinara sauce with a meatball

Kid White Pasta

$7.99

Alfredo sauce with chicken.

Dessert

Big FAT Chocolate Cake

$10.99

Six Layers of chocolate cake with creamy chocolate pudding like icing. Finished with choco cubes & ganache.

Blueberry Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.99

The marriage of two great classics! Crème brûlée layered and mingled with the lightest of cheesecakes, hand-fired and topped with blueberry compote

Pizza

Personal Pizza

Personal Create Your Own Pizza

$13.49

Includes our hand-tossed dough, topped with your choice of base sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Personal Blazin Buffalo Pizza

$15.49

Herbed olive oil base topped with oven-roasted chicken, caramelized onions, minced garlic, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheese. Finished with fresh parsley and a drizzle of ranch and Buffalo wing sauce.

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.49

House buttermilk ranch base, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast, bacon, sliced red onions, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese. Finished with fresh diced Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.

Personal Chicken Caprese

$16.99

Pesto base topped with Galbani fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast and Parmesan cheese. Finished with fresh sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.

Personal Classic Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base, loaded with Galbani mozzarella and provolone, Parmesan Romano and fresh grated Parmesan.

Personal Deluxe Classic

$15.49

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, black olives, sliced mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Personal Fawaiian

$14.49

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple bits, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Personal Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$14.49

Alfredo sauce base topped with oven-roasted chicken, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, minced garlic and fresh basil.

Personal James' Favorite

$16.99

Alfredo sauce base topped with oven-roasted chicken, crispy bacon, Italian fennel sausage, minced garlic, cheddar, Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.

Personal Mama’s Mediterranean

$15.49

Herbed olive oil base topped with spinach, feta cheese, cashews, artichoke hearts, minced garlic, red onions, roasted red peppers, black & Kalamata olives. Finished with fresh diced tomatoes and a brush of herbed olive oil and sea salt on the crust.

Personal Margherita

$14.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Galbani fresh mozzarella and sea salt. Finished with fresh Roma tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, basil and balsamic reduction.

Personal Meateater

$15.49

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Personal NW Traditional

$16.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Italian fennel sausage, thick-cut pepperoni, baked basil, red pepper flake, Galbani mozzarella and provolone. Finished with a drizzle of honey cream cheese sauce and fresh grated Parmesan.

Personal Perfect Pepperoni Pizza

$13.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base loaded with Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.

Personal Spicy Aloha BBQ

$16.99

House buttermilk ranch base topped with Hempler’s double smoked sausage, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, cheddar, Dole pineapple tidbits, jalapeños & minced garlic. Finished with cilantro, fresh tomatoes and a Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce drizzle.

Personal The Italia

$16.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with thick-cut pepperoni, salami, Italian fennel sausage, Galbani fresh mozzarella, parsley and sliced pepperoncinis.

Personal Pizza Of The Month The Banh Mi

$16.99

Herbed olive oil base topped with Galbani mozzarella & provolone, sweet chili meatballs, red onion, jalapeños and shoestring carrots. Finished with fresh cilantro, cucumbers and a drizzle of sriracha-soy aioli!

12" Pizza

12" Half & Half

$19.99

12" Create Your Own Pizza

$19.99

Includes our hand-tossed dough, topped with your choice of base sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese.

12" Blazin Buffalo Pizza

$25.99

Herbed olive oil base topped with oven-roasted chicken, caramelized onions, minced garlic, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheese. Finished with fresh parsley and a drizzle of ranch and Buffalo wing sauce.

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.99

House buttermilk ranch base, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast, bacon, sliced red onions, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese. Finished with fresh diced Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.

12" Chicken Caprese

$26.99

Pesto base topped with Galbani fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast and Parmesan cheese. Finished with fresh sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.

12" Classic Cheese Pizza

$20.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base, loaded with Galbani mozzarella and provolone, Parmesan Romano and fresh grated Parmesan.

12" Deluxe Classic

$25.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, black olives, sliced mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.

12" Fawaiian

$21.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple bits, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.

12" Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

Alfredo sauce base topped with oven-roasted chicken, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, minced garlic and fresh basil.

12" James' Favorite

$26.99

Alfredo sauce base topped with oven-roasted chicken, crispy bacon, Italian fennel sausage, minced garlic, cheddar, Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.

12" Mama’s Mediterranean

$25.99

Herbed olive oil base topped with spinach, feta cheese, cashews, artichoke hearts, minced garlic, red onions, roasted red peppers, black & Kalamata olives. Finished with fresh diced tomatoes and a brush of herbed olive oil and sea salt on the crust.

12" Margherita

$23.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Galbani fresh mozzarella and sea salt. Finished with fresh Roma tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, basil and balsamic reduction.

12" Meateater

$25.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.

12" NW Traditional

$26.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Italian fennel sausage, thick-cut pepperoni, baked basil, red pepper flake, Galbani mozzarella and provolone. Finished with a drizzle of honey cream cheese sauce and fresh grated Parmesan.

12" Perfect Pepperoni Pizza

$20.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base loaded with Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.

12" Spicy Aloha BBQ

$26.99

House buttermilk ranch base topped with Hempler’s double smoked sausage, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, cheddar, Dole pineapple tidbits, jalapeños & minced garlic. Finished with cilantro, fresh tomatoes and a Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce drizzle.

12" The Italia

$26.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with thick-cut pepperoni, salami, Italian fennel sausage, Galbani fresh mozzarella, parsley and sliced pepperoncinis.

12" Pizza Of The Month The Banh Mi

$26.99

Herbed olive oil base topped with Galbani mozzarella & provolone, sweet chili meatballs, red onion, jalapeños and shoestring carrots. Finished with fresh cilantro, cucumbers and a drizzle of sriracha-soy aioli!

16" Pizza

Ranch base topped with honey caramelized pineapple rings, sliced bacon, green onions, minced garlic, hand crushed cashews, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheese.

16" Half & Half

$28.99

16" Create Your Own Pizza

$28.99

Includes our hand-tossed dough, topped with your choice of base sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese.

16" Blazin Buffalo Pizza

$33.99

Herbed olive oil base topped with oven-roasted chicken, caramelized onions, minced garlic, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheese. Finished with fresh parsley and a drizzle of ranch and Buffalo wing sauce.

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$33.99

House buttermilk ranch base, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast, bacon, sliced red onions, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese. Finished with fresh diced Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.

16" Chicken Caprese

$35.99

Pesto base topped with Galbani fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast and Parmesan cheese. Finished with fresh sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.

16" Classic Cheese Pizza

$29.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base, loaded with Galbani mozzarella and provolone, Parmesan Romano and fresh grated Parmesan.

16" Deluxe Classic

$33.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, black olives, sliced mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.

16" Fawaiian

$31.49

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Canadian bacon, Dole pineapple bits, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.

16" Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$31.49

Alfredo sauce base topped with oven-roasted chicken, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, minced garlic and fresh basil.

16" James' Favorite

$35.99

Alfredo sauce base topped with oven-roasted chicken, crispy bacon, Italian fennel sausage, minced garlic, cheddar, Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.

16" Mama’s Mediterranean

$33.99

Herbed olive oil base topped with spinach, feta cheese, cashews, artichoke hearts, minced garlic, red onions, roasted red peppers, black & Kalamata olives. Finished with fresh diced tomatoes and a brush of herbed olive oil and sea salt on the crust.

16" Margherita

$32.49

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Galbani fresh mozzarella and sea salt. Finished with fresh Roma tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, basil and balsamic reduction.

16" Meateater

$33.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.

16" NW Traditional

$35.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with Italian fennel sausage, thick-cut pepperoni, baked basil, red pepper flake, Galbani mozzarella and provolone. Finished with a drizzle of honey cream cheese sauce and fresh grated Parmesan.

16" Perfect Pepperoni Pizza

$29.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base loaded with Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.

16" Spicy Aloha BBQ

$35.99

House buttermilk ranch base topped with Hempler’s double smoked sausage, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, cheddar, Dole pineapple tidbits, jalapeños & minced garlic. Finished with cilantro, fresh tomatoes and a Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce drizzle.

16" The Italia

$35.99

Stanislaus Pizzaiolo red sauce base topped with thick-cut pepperoni, salami, Italian fennel sausage, Galbani fresh mozzarella, parsley and sliced pepperoncinis.

16" Pizza Of The Month The Banh Mi

$35.99

Herbed olive oil base topped with Galbani mozzarella & provolone, sweet chili meatballs, red onion, jalapeños and shoestring carrots. Finished with fresh cilantro, cucumbers and a drizzle of sriracha-soy aioli!

Sides

Farrellis House Mix

Farrellis Ranch Dressing

Farrellis Blue Cheese Dressing

Side Jalapeno Cream Cheese (2oz)

$0.50

Side Alfredo (6oz)

$3.99

Packages

Group Dining

Groups of 10

$230.00

Groups of 20

$450.00

Groups of 30

$675.00

Groups of 40

$900.00

Groups of 50

$1,050.00

A La Carte Add ons

A La Carte Boneless Wings

$50.00

A La Carte Bread Sticks

$40.00

A La Carte Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$50.00

A La Carte Chicken Wings

$50.00
A La Carte Family Caesar Salad

$45.00

Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.

A La Carte Family House Bowl

$45.00

Fresh romaine, provolone and mozzarella cheese, black olives, cucumbers, sliced red onions, seasoned croutons and fresh roma tomatoes.

A La Carte Fire Sticks

$40.00

A La Carte Mac n Cheese

$50.00

A La Carte Spaghetti & Meatballs

$50.00

A La Carte Stuffed Mushrooms

$44.00

A La Carte Meatballs

$44.00
A La Carte Chicken Bacon Pineapple Salad

$55.00

Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.

A La Carte Chicken Raspberry Pecan

$55.00

Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.

A La Carte Chop Chop Salad

$55.00

Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.

A La Carte Mama's Signature

$55.00

Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.

A La Carte Dad's Salad

$55.00

Fresh romaine, bacon, sunflower seeds, cheddar cheese and seasoned croutons, tossed with ranch dressing.

