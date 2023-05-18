Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Water Street Seafood

654 Water Street

Havre De Grace, MD 21078

DESSERTS

Almond

$7.50

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$7.50

Pumpkin Lust

$8.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$12.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

SALADS

Half Caesar Salad

$7.00

Classic Cobb

$14.00

Crisp romaine, bacon, avocado, chopped egg, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, served with blue cheese dressing or honey lemon dressing

Half Classic Cobb

$9.00

Half Berry Spinach

$8.00

Half the size of our entree salad. Spinach, egg, bacon, red onion, served with our famous honey lemon dressing

SIDES

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Pretzel Bites

$3.00

Side Crab Cake

$21.00

Single Soft Shell Crab

$13.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Toast Points

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Hard Boliled Egg

$2.00

Single Dinner Portion Salmon

$16.00

Honey Lemon Dressing

$8.00

TACOS

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Brisket Tacos

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Where Classy meets Casual!

654 Water Street, Havre De Grace, MD 21078

