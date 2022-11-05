Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

Backfin Blues Bar & Grill Port Deposit

1,648 Reviews

$$$

19 S Main St

Port Deposit, MD 21904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Filet Au Poivre
Stuffed Shrimp

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Deep fried jumbo chicken wings topped with a buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Calamari

$13.00

Crab Dip

$13.00

Jumbo lump crab, peppers, onions & artichokes blended in creamy dip; served with deep fried naan bread

Crab Flatbread

$18.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, asparagus, chef’s tomato sauce, & asiago cheese on grilled naan bread

Crab Louis

$25.00

Colossal lump crab meat sauteed in a brown butter brandy sauce served with grilled asparagus & toasted crostinis

Fire & Ice

$12.00

Pan seared, pepper encrusted ahi tuna served with wasabi & an oriental dipping sauce

Gravlox

$14.00

Thinly sliced cured salmon topped with sour cream dill sauce, capers & diced red onions on toasted crostinis

Lamb Chops

$17.00

Char grilled New Zealand lollipop lamb chops complimented with an apple mint glaze

Orange Marm. Wings

$14.00

Deep fried, tossed in an orange marmalade hot sauce & topped with bleu cheese compound butter chips

Steak Tacos

$17.00

Rib eye steak, sauteed mushrooms & onions, cheddar cheese, avocado, & chipotle aioli; choice of corn or flour tortillas

Tuna Poke

$16.00

Asian marinated Ahi tuna served with seaweed salad, mango salsa, & jasmine rice; complimented with wasabi aioli

Soups

Cup Blazin' Crab

$6.00

Our famous roasted red pepper based crab soup.

Bowl Blazin' Crab

$8.00

Our famous roasted red pepper based crab soup.

Cup Lobster Bisque

$6.00

Our rich & creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Our rich & creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.

Cup Mushroom Soup

$6.00

Bowl Mushroom Soup

$8.00

Salads

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, croutons, & Caesar dressing. (Anchovies available upon request.)

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Large House Salad

$9.00

Arcadian mix, mandarin oranges, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles & Champagne vinaigrette.

Small House Salad

$5.00

Large Wedge Salad

$9.00

Iceberg Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese & bleu cheese dressing.

Small Wedge Salad

$5.00

Large Spring Salad

$7.00

Small Spring Salad

$3.00

Sub Side Salad

Side Spring Salad

$1.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Arcadian mix topped with pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion & Greek vinaigrette

Entrees

Lightly breaded chicken breast, mushrooms, & spinach sauteed in marsala sauce over angel hair pasta (NO SIDES)

Crowned Filet

$53.00

Our 9 oz. pepper encrusted filet mignon topped with colossal crab meat & imperial sauce. Served with 2 sides.

Filet Au Poivre

$41.00

Our 9 oz. pepper encrusted filet mignon finished with our Gran Marnier demi. Served with 2 sides.

Filet Louis

$65.00

Pepper encrusted, colossal lump crab, asparagus, brown butter brandy sauce.

Black n Bleu Filet

$44.00

9 oz. cajun dusted, topped with bleu cheese crumbles & Grand Marnier demi

Single Crab Cake

$35.00

Chef Bob’s famous crab cake served with your choice of sauce/aioli lemon, wasabi, sriracha, cocktail, or tartar. Served with 2 sides.

Twin Crab Cakes

$43.00

Chef Bob’s famous crab cake served with your choice of sauce/aioli lemon, wasabi, sriracha, cocktail, or tartar. Served with 2 sides.

Single Lobster Tail

$57.00

South African lobster tails- the finest in the world, roasted to perfection.

Twin Lobster Tails

$74.00

South African lobster tails- the finest in the world, roasted to perfection.

Single Stuffed Lobster Tail

$72.00

South African lobster tails- the finest in the world! Stuffed with jumbo lump crab imperial & finished with imperial sauce.

Twin Stuffed Lobster Tails

$105.00

South African lobster tails- the finest in the world! Stuffed with jumbo lump crab imperial & finished with imperial sauce.

Stuffed Shrimp

$40.00

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with jumbo lump crab imperial & finished with imperial sauce.

Kurobuta Pork Chop

$34.00

Char-grilled tomahawk pork chop topped with an apple bourbon BBQ glaze

Grilled Rib Eye

$32.00

Char-grilled prime rib eye steak topped with a sundried tomato pesto & herb compound butter

Halibut

$33.00

Beer battered, panko encrusted halibut complimented with a citrus slaw

Stuffed Chicken

$32.00

Char-grilled twin chicken breasts stuffed with a crab & basil cream cheese filling & topped with cheddar jack cheese

Shrimp Pasta

$32.00

Jumbo shrimp, mushrooms, & onions sauteed in a basil blush sauce over cavatappi pasta (NO SIDES)

Steak Stir Fry

$32.00

Prime rib eye steak, peppers, onions, & mushrooms sauteed in oriental sauce over wild rice (NO SIDES)

Stuffed Salmon

$44.00

Verlasso Salmon stuffed with crab imperial & topped with imperial sauce

Surf & Turf

$34.00

Jerk seasoned pork Kurobuta pork tenderloin & jerk marinated seared jumbo shrimp topped with chimichurri sauce

A 'La Carte Sides

Side Broken Potatoes

$3.00

Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Sweet Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Wild Rice

$3.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Add Crab Cake

$23.00

Add 8 oz. Single Lobster Tail

$48.00

Add 8 oz. Stuffed Tail

$62.00

Add Filet

$27.00

Add Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

$12.00

Side Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Side Grilled Zucchini

$3.00

Desserts

Bowl of Ice Cream

$4.00+

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Limoncello Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Bananas Foster

$7.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00

Lemon Cream Cake

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Fudge Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

Brownie

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Chef's pasta in a creamy bechamel sauce

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Chef's pasta finished with your choice of sauce

Kids Seafood Pasta

$15.00

Chef's pasta finished with your choice of sauce & jumbo lump crab meat or jumbo shrimp

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Grilled Naan bread topped with our house made marinara & asiago cheese

Kids Seafood Pizza

$7.00

Grilled Naan bread topped with our house made marinara, asiago cheese & your choice of jumbo lump crab meat or jumbo shrimp

Kids Fish & Chips

$12.00

Tempura battered fish du jour served with french fries, choice of 1 side & sauce

Kids Tempura Shrimp

$13.00

Tempura battered jumbo shrimp served with your choice of two sides & sauce

Kids Crab Cake

$18.00

Single lump crab cake served with your choice of two sides & sauce

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Deep fried chicken tenders served with your choice of two sides & sauce

Petite Filet Mignon

$19.00

4.5 oz center cut filet mignon served with your choice of two sides

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Backfin is a casual upscale restaurant, serving dinner Wednesday Thru Saturday. We are open on Sunday's, serving brunch 10 am to 4 pm . Catering is available upon request. Rated top ten restaurant in Baltimore/Md area by Open Table in addition to many other awards!

Website

Location

19 S Main St, Port Deposit, MD 21904

Directions

Gallery
Backfin Blues Bar & Grill image
Backfin Blues Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lee's Landing
orange starNo Reviews
600 Rowland Dr Port Deposit, MD 21904
View restaurantnext
Backfin Blues Creole De Graw - Havre De Grace
orange starNo Reviews
400 N Union Ave Havre De Grace, MD 21078
View restaurantnext
Water Street Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
654 Water Street Havre De Grace, MD 21078
View restaurantnext
The Olive Tree - Aberdeen
orange star4.5 • 2,462
1005 Beards Hill Rd Aberdeen, MD 21001
View restaurantnext
Bushmill Tavern - Abingdon
orange star4.5 • 1,148
4017 Philadelphia Rd Abingdon, MD 21009
View restaurantnext
MaGerks Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
120 S Bond Street Bel Air, MD 21014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Port Deposit
Havre De Grace
review star
No reviews yet
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
North East
review star
No reviews yet
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bel Air
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Edgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Fallston
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
West Grove
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston