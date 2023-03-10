Main picView gallery

Waterfront

review star

No reviews yet

131 SW Flagler Ave

Stuart, FL 34994

FOOD

Appetizer

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$23.00

Tuna Poketini

$18.00

Avocado Wedges

$14.00

Dynamite Scallops

$19.00Out of stock

Calamari

$16.00

Moroccan Cigars

$15.00

Cornbread Skillet

$11.00Out of stock

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Thai Shrimp

$13.00

Sishito Peppers

$13.00

Korean Sticky Wings

$17.00

Bourbon Bacon Onion Jam

$12.00

Guacamole Bowl

$12.00

Crab Avocado Mango Stack

$22.00Out of stock

Oceanside Beignets

$14.00

Smoked Seafood Dip

$16.00

Soup/Salad

Lobster Bisque

$13.00

New England Clam Chowder

$11.00

French Onion

$12.00

Waterfront Salad

$13.00

The Wedge

$12.00

Strawberry Fields

$15.00

Grilled Caesar

$15.00

Taco

Avocado Tacos

$15.00

Short Rib Tacos

$17.00

Tuna Tacos

$18.00

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Sandwich

Salmon BLT

$19.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

House Burger

$17.00

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Entrée

Low Country Boil

Out of stock

Roasted Bronzini

Out of stock

Sesame Seared Tuna

Out of stock

Miso Prosciutto Salmon

Out of stock

Diver Scallops

Out of stock

Scallop Pesto Pasta

Out of stock

Crab Cakes

Out of stock

Roasted Cornish Hen

Out of stock

Crispy Duck

Out of stock

Braised Lamb Shank

Out of stock

Steak Frites

Out of stock

Bone-In Ribeye

Out of stock

Sides

Dipper Fries

$8.00

Herb Risotto

$8.00

Basmati Rice

$8.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$8.00

Sea Green Beans

$8.00

Spaghetti Squash

$8.00

Roasted Corn Salsa

$8.00

Heirloom Carrots

$8.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00

Herb Polenta

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Spinach

$8.00

Xtra Toast Points

Toast Points $$

$1.50

Sm Side Guac $$

$3.00

Dessert

Chocolate Truffle Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Chef's Cheesecake

$9.00

Key Lime

$10.00Out of stock

Crème Brulee

$9.00Out of stock

Cherry Apple Crisp

$10.00Out of stock

Sorbet

$6.00Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$5.00

NA BEVERAGES

N/A Beverages

Tap Water

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

LG Saratoga Still

$12.00

LG Saratoga Sprkl

$12.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

BANQUET

BQT Wine

Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Rose

$12.00

Merlot

$13.00

Pinot Noir

$13.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

131 SW Flagler Ave, Stuart, FL 34994

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

