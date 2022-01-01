Restaurant header imageView gallery

Waverly Kitchen & Bar

231 Bunker Hill Street

Charlestown, MA 02129

APPETIZERS

Parker House Rolls

$5.00

sesame, sea salt, house churned butter

Butternut Squash Bisque

$9.00

crème fraiche, spicy pepitas, sage

Smoked Carrot Hummus

$15.00

toasted pita, spicy pepitas, pomegranate seed, house za’atar, kale tabbouleh

Sweet Potato Croquettes

$13.00

gooey smoked gouda, yellow cheddar, maple-fresno aioli

Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Bibb lettuce, honey-chili glazed pork, honey roasted cashews, citrus-avocado salsa, spicy cucumbers, bean sprouts

Duck Poutine

$17.00

crispy duck fat fries, duck confit, Maplebrook Farm’s cheddar curds, duck jus gravy, duck cracklings, sunny egg

Lobster Sliders

$17.00

tarragon aioli, house bacon, crispy lettuce, cucumber, griddled potato bun

Steak Tartare

$22.00

prime sirloin, horseradish crème, fried capers, cornichons, Dijon, quail egg, ruffled potato chips

SALADS

Roasted Broccoli Caesar

$15.00

roasted garlic-Caesar dressing, chopped Tuscan kale, grated egg yolk, Parmigiano Reggiano, olive oil croutons

Green Goddess Salad

$16.00

baby lettuce, goat cheese, quinoa, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, celery, radish, green goddess dressing

Pear & Brie Salad

$15.00

baby lettuce, honey-sherry vinaigrette, candied pecans, radish

PASTA

Bolognese

$24.00

hand-cut pappardelle pasta, beef & pork ragu, pecorino

Lobster Tagliatelle

$34.00

hand-cut fresh tagliatelle, Maine lobster, uni butter, Calabrian chili, roasted tomato, garlic crumbs

Waverly Mac & Cheese

$21.00

scotch & smoked gouda cheese sauce, thick-cut house bacon, rigatoni, butter biscuit crumbs

ENTREES

Waverly Burger

$20.00

8 oz. prime chuck, thick cut house bacon, Vermont white cheddar, caramelized onion, Grillo’s pickles, flavor sauce, sesame brioche

Steak Frites

$36.00

12oz NY prime strip steak, porcini steak seasoning, cacio e pepe frites, house steak sauce, rosemary hollandaise, watercress salad

Nordic Blue Salmon

$30.00

dashi broth, pea greens, edamame, shiitake mushrooms

Pan Roasted Dayboat Scallops

$34.00

chive-whipped potato, crispy brussels sprout hash, bacon lardons, jalapeno hollandaise

Hot Chicken Milanese

$27.00

spicy chicken cutlet, baby kale and radicchio salad, chimichurri ranch, celery root purée, house hot sauce, pickled chili

Eggplant Parmesan Stack

$23.00

pan fried Italian eggplant, herb whipped ricotta, smoked mozzarella, fire roasted tomato sauce, dressed arugula

Braised Short Rib

$38.00

creamy horseradish whipped potatoes, roasted heirloom carrots, crispy onion strings, red wine jus

DINNER SIDES

Cacio E Pepe Fries

$7.00

Brussels Sprout Hash

$7.00

Dashi Vegetables

$7.00

Chive Whipped Potatoes

$7.00

Regular Fries

$6.00

DESSERT

Key Lime Cheesecake Tartlet

$7.00

graham cracker crust, brown butter whipped cream - two each

Ice Cream Chipwich

$7.00

house chocolate chip cookie, vanilla bean ice cream

KIDS DINNER

Kid Hot Dog

$10.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kid Rigatoni & Red Sauce

$10.00

Kid Rigatoni & Butter

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Located in the heart of Charlestown, Boston, just steps away from the Bunker Hill Monument and the Freedom Trail, Waverly Charlestown is a neighborhood restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. Join us for a legendary brunch, dinner, and cocktails in our cozy dining room, or grab coffee and lunch on the go.

231 Bunker Hill Street, Charlestown, MA 02129

