Main picView gallery

White Star - Warren St. 179 Warren St

review star

No reviews yet

179 Warren St

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Lunch

Starters

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Rustic Croutons, Melted Swiss

Hummus

$10.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pita Chips

Cast Iron Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Six Cheese Blend, Herb Toasted Panko

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Sweet Sriracha Aioli, Scallions

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

$17.00

Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Arugula, White Truffle Oil

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Entrees

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Beer Battered Cod, Chipotle Aioli Slaw, Pineapple Mango Salsa, Corn Tortilla

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Bar Snacks

Wings

$15.00

Carrots, Celery, Blue Cheese

Flat Bread Pizza

$13.00

Italian Tomato, Mozzarella

Pretzel Dippers

$7.00

Texas Queso

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Secret Sauce

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Celery, Carrots, Blue Cheese

House-Made Guacamole

$9.00

Corn Tortilla Chips

Nachos Grande

$14.00

House Made Beef Chili, Pico de Gallo, Texas Queso, Lime Cilantro Sour Cream

Sliders

$14.00

Three Pat La Frieda Sliders, Cheddar Cheese, Secret Sauce, Pickles

Sandwiches

B.L.A.T.

$14.00

Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Herb Mayo on Multigrain

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

House Slaw, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Thinly Sliced Steak, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Queso, Hoagie Roll

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Alaskan Cod, Lemon Caper Tartar, Lettuce, Tomato, Martin's Sesame Bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Blue Cheese

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.00

Fried Shrimp, House Slaw, Tomato, Lemon Tartar, Pickles, Hoagie Roll

Burgers

White Star Burger

$15.00

8 oz. Pat La Frieda Blend, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Fries

Double Burger Double Cheese

$17.00

Two 4oz. Smashed Pat La Frieda Patties, American Cheese, Secret Sauce, LTO, Martin's Sesame Bun

Hamilton Park

$18.00

Aged Cheddar, Sugar Cured Bacon, LTO

Paulus Hook

$20.00

Portabella Mushrooms, Smoked Salted Onion Strings, Swiss, Truffle Aioli

Greenville

$19.00

Pepperjack, Avocado, Chipotle, LTO

Van Vorst

$18.00

Caramelized Onions, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce

Fried Pickle Burger

$19.00

American Cheese, Fried Pickles, Secret Sauce, House Slaw

Exchange

$19.00

Crumbled Blue Cheese, Sugar Cured Bacon, Frank's Red Hot, LTO

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Herb Seasoned Ground Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Avocado, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Salmon Burger

$19.00

Lemon Caper Tartar, Arugula, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Martin’s Sesame Bun

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Plant-Based Beyond Patty, American Cheese, Secret Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Martin's Sesame Bun

Specials

Vodka Sauce Flatbread

$17.00

House Vodka Sauce, Mozzarella

Hot Honey Pepperoni Flatbread

$17.00

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$22.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Salads

Warren Chopped Cobb

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Sweet Corn, Egg, Avocado, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch

Black Kale Caesar

$14.00

Croutons, Grana Padano, House Caesar Dressing

Mixed Green Salad

$12.00

Heirloom Grape Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onion, House Balsamic Dressing

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$16.00

Breaded Chicken, Black Beans, Tomato, Cheddar, Romaine, Chipotle Ranch

Quinoa Walnut Salad

$14.00

Walnuts, Shaved Sprouts, Tomato, Radish, Feta, Arugula, Lime-Agave Vinaigrette

Sides

Side Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$12.00

KIds Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$9.00

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

179 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 973
187 Warren St Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
orange starNo Reviews
199 Waren St Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Bobwhite Counter
orange star4.7 • 1,059
150 Warren Street Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Satis Bistro
orange star4.2 • 1,031
212 Washington St Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Buddy's JC
orange star4.3 • 1,556
247 Washington St JERSEY CITY, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
East Hana JC - 103 Montgomery street
orange starNo Reviews
103 Montgomery street Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jersey City

Battello, Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 5,417
502 Washington Blvd Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Two Boots - Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 4,255
133 Newark Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
DOMODOMO Jersey City
orange star4.6 • 2,215
200 Greene St Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Wurstbar
orange star4.6 • 1,854
516 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen Step
orange star4.5 • 1,744
500 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Carvao BBQ
orange star4.1 • 1,695
686 Bergen Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jersey City
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (2053 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
North Bergen
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston