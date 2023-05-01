White Star - Warren St. 179 Warren St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
179 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Jersey City
More near Jersey City