Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

Order Again

Popular Items

Tino's Margherita
Dora
Tartufo

Red Pizza

Our pizzas have a charred crust typical of authentic Italian pizza. All pies are thin crust, which is our house specialty. Each pizza is hand stretched to approximately 12" and is meant to feed 1-2 people. Red pizzas simply mean prepared with tomato sauce.

Tino's Margherita

$16.00

(RED) Traditional pie: Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.

Kids Margherita

$16.00

(RED) Light tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, light drizzle of EVOO.

Sicilian Tomato Pie

$13.00

(RED) 9" Focaccia round, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarela, oregano, grated parm, EVOO

Parm Pie

$18.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.

Meatballer

$19.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.

Dora

$19.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.

Tartufo

$18.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, crimini mushrooms, white truffle oil.

Amatriciana

$20.00

(RED)Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.

Antonia

$20.00

(RED) Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, salami, EVOO.

Puglia

$17.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, burrata cheese, EVOO, basil

Marinara

$13.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, roasted garlic, EVOO, oregano. Please note this pizza does not have cheese. For a more traditional pie, try our Tino's Margherita!

White Pizza

Our pizzas have a charred crust typical of authentic Italian pizza. All pies are thin crust, which is our house specialty. Each pizza is hand stretched to approximately 12" and is meant to feed 1-2 people. White pizzas simply mean prepared without tomato sauce.

Roman Zucchini

$16.00

Roman flatbread, shaved parmigiano, garlic marinated roasted zucchini, EVOO, basil.

Bori

$17.00

(WHITE) Provolone, ricotta, roasted garlic, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onion.

Raffaella

$16.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, hot pepperoncino paste, EVOO, shaved parmigiano.

Pesto Pomodoro

$17.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, pesto marinated diced plum tomatoes, balsamic reduction.

X Pie

$18.00

(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.

Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

(WHITE) Mozzarella, grana, shaved Parm, pecorino Romano crema (crema has black peppercorn mixed in), EVOO and black peppercorn.

Ruchetta

$19.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, shaved parm, balsamic reduction, EVOO.

White Pie

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese

Dolci e Salato Vegano (Special)

$18.00

Vegan mozzarella, roasted garlic, butternut squash, arugula, crushed walnuts, vegan shaved parm, EVOO

Dolci e Salato (Special)

$22.00

Goat cheese, ricotta, pancetta, arugula, butternut squash, shaved parm, EVOO

Sandwiches

Choice of 7 grain whole wheat bread, ciabatta bread, or piadina. Served with choice of daily side or kettle cooked potato chips.

Vincenzina

$11.00

Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, baby arugula, EVOO, balsamic reduction, italian seasonings.

Gianluca

$13.00

Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, pesto, sea salt, fresh pepper, oregano, balsamic vinegar.

Tonno

$13.00

Served cold: Sicilian tuna w/ finely chopped red onion, celery, carrots. EVOO, mayo, spring mix, tomato.

Eggplant Parm

$12.00

Served hot: Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, breaded eggplant.

Polpette

$14.00

Served hot: Mama's meatballs (grass-fed beef, veal & pork), tomato sauce, provolone cheese.

Balsamico

$13.00

Served hot: Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Served hot: Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce.

Insalate

Hearty, healthy salads, fit for sharing or as an entree for one. Salads served with a crisp that is not gluten free, so please specify if this may be an issue.

Beet

$12.00

Beets, goat cheese, walnuts, baby argula, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

Octopus

$16.00

Served chilled. Kalmata olives, capers, red onion, celery, parsley, garlic, lemon, EVOO, baby arugula, italian seasonings.

Fragola

$12.00

Strawberries, almonds, feta, sping mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications

La Pera

$12.00

Fresh pears, gorgonzola, walnuts, red onions, spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

Greco

$11.00

Feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, romaine, seasoned red wine vinegar, EVOO, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Wild caught seared tuna, haricot verts, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, EVOO.

Small Side Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes and cucumbers with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Large Side Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Haricot verts, quinoa, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, roasted zucchini, grilled artichokes, seasoned red wine vinegar & evoo

Antipasti

Our selection of handmade and carefully selected appetizers to begin your meal.

The Real Antipasto

$15.00

Italian salumi & cheeses, marinated vegetables, olives. Comes with your choice of ciabatta bread or 7 grain whole wheat bread.

Chicken Bites

$10.00

Gluten-free breaded, oven baked. Served with tomato sauce.

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.00

Breaded eggplant, impastata ricotta, fresh mozzarella, italian seasonings, organic tomato sauce.

Fiori Di Zucca

$10.00

Zucchini flowers stuffed with fresh mozzarella & battered, pesto.

Mamma's Meatballs

$15.00

Grass fed beef, veal & pork. Served with sunday sauce and shaved parm.

Missy's Garlicky Bread

$5.00

Choice of 7 grain, ciabatta, focaccia, seasoned with garlic evoo, parsley. Choice to add provolone for $1.

Traditional Bruschetta

$9.00

Chopped heirloom grape tomatoes, EVOO, basil, garlic. Served on roman flatbread.

Truffle Gnocchi Bites

$9.00

Oven Baked Gnocchi stuffed with Porcini Mushrooms, Grana Padano cheese and Truffle. Served with Truffle aioli

Truffled Agave & Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$10.00

Goat cheese, truffle oil honey, cracked black pepper. Served on roman flatbread.

Arancini (Bites)

$10.00

Bite-sized oven baked rice balls stuffed with mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, green peas and champignon mushrooms. Served with tomato sauce

Burrata

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella ball with a stracciatella center, prosciutto, pears, baby arugula, balsamic pearls, EVOO, italian seasonings.

Italian Wedding Soup

$7.00

Pasta and mini meatballs in chicken broth with spinach, carrots, onions and Italian seasoning

Pasta

Italian specialty pasta entrees, served as described.

Tortelloni

$16.00

Cheese filled tortellone, himalayan sea salt, green & black peppercorn butter, parsley.

Chicken Parm (Pasta)

$20.00

Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, cheese filled tortellone.

Nonna's Linguini & Meatballs

$18.00

Fresh egg linguini, tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, grated parm, basil

Plain Tortelloni

$14.00

Plain Linguini

$13.00

Condiments

Side of Balsamic Reduction

$2.00

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$2.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Side of Greco Dressing

$1.00

Side Of Agave Mustard

$2.00

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side of Pesto

$2.00

Side of Truffled Agave Nectar

$2.00

Side of Truffle Oil

$1.00

side of Chili Paste

$2.00

Side EVOO

$1.00

Sides

Side of Ahi Tuna

$6.00

Side of Anchovies (3oz)

$3.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side of Pepperoni (20-25 slices)

$3.00

Side of Proscuitto (4 Slices)

$4.00

Side of Sicilian Tuna (6oz)

$4.00

Pint Of Balsamic Dressing

$7.00

Pint Of Tomato Sauce

$3.00

Side of Chopped Basil (3oz)

$1.00

Side of Roasted Garlic (3oz)

$1.00

Side Of The Day (6oz)

$3.00

Side Of Chili Paste (3oz)

$2.00

Side EVOO

$1.00

Side of Feta (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Fresh Mozzarella (4 slices)

$3.00

Side of Goat Cheese (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Gorgonzola (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Pizza Mozzarella (5oz)

$2.00

Side of Provolone (7 slices)

$2.00

Side of Ricotta Cheese (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Shaved Parm (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Grated Parm (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Artichokes (6oz)

$3.00

Side of Arugula

$2.00

Side Of Beets (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Cherry Tomatoes (6oz)

$2.00

Side of Chopped Basil (3oz)

$1.00

Side of Cucumbers (6 slices)

$1.00

SIde of Kalamata Olives (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Mushrooms raw (6oz)

$2.00

Side of Roasted Peppers (3oz)

$2.00

Side of Sundried Tomatoes (3oz)

$2.00

Zucchini

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Whole Grain Ciabatta

$3.00

Side of Ciabatta

$3.00

Side of Croutons

$0.50

Side of Piadina

$5.00

Side of Sesame Crisp (6)

$2.00

Side Of The Day (6oz)

$3.00

Gluten Free Roll

$3.00

Dough

6oz Cold Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Regular Dough ToGo

$2.50

6oz Pizza Mozzarella

$3.00

12" Sourdough Roman Flatbread To Go

$3.50

Gluten Free Crust ToGo

$5.00

Cauliflower Crust ToGo

$4.50

Focaccia Crust ToGo

$4.50

Bevande

All drinks made with all natural sweeteners such as organic cane sugar or stevia leaf (as specified). Fountain sodas are Maine Root brand.

Fountain Water

Club Soda

$1.00

Ice Water To Go

$0.47

1L Sparkling water

$7.00

1L Still water

$7.00

Tino's Water

$2.00

Rocky Mountain Root Beer

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Breckenridge Blackberry

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Pikes Peak Prickley Pear

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Evergeen Elderberry

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Loveland Lemonade

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Buena Vista Black Cherry

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Old Centennial Orange Cream

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Palisade Peaches & Cream

$3.00

Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan

Unsweetend Ice Tea

$3.00

Half & Half

$3.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Contains caffeine, sweetened with cane sugar (vs. high fructose corn syrup).

Zevia Diet Cola

$3.00

Sweetened with stevia leaf.

Limonata

$4.00

Blood Orange

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Outside Beverage Charge

$1.00

Caffe

All espresso beverages made with imported Italian espresso. Drinks made with one shot unless specified as double. Please note if preferred cold.

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Dessert

Desserts crafted using our terra cotta oven.

1/2 Dolce 1/2 Cannolo

$16.00

Best of both worlds! Pizza crust topped with half chocolate hazelnut spread and half cannolo cream. Strawberries on entire pie.

Dolce Vita 12"

$16.00

5 inch Pizza crust, organic chocolate hazelnut spread, sliced strawberries, organic whipped cream.

Cannolo Rollatini 12 "

$16.00

5 inch Pizza crust, chocolate chip cannoli cream, strawberries. Rolled and sliced for easy eating.

Cannolo

$2.00+

Italian pastry shell filled with chocolate chip cannolo filling.

Cold Dessert

Desserts enjoyed best cold.

Panna Cotta Brûlée

$9.00

(Gluten Free) Panna Cotta custard, brown sugar brûlée

Tiramisu

$7.00

Layers of imported Mascarpone cream, delicate ladyfinger cakes soaked in espresso with a hint of Liquore and dusted with cocoa. Tiramisu cake, which means "pick-me-up" in Italian is just that.

Gelato

$6.00

Sorbeto

$6.00

Bianco

PINOT GRIGIO 375ml

$18.00

New Jersey light-bodied, delicate fruit, bouquet of peaches, limes, dry, crisp flavor

PINOT GRIGIO 750ml

$28.00

New Jersey light-bodied, delicate fruit, bouquet of peaches, limes, dry, crisp flavor

CHARDONNAY

$31.00

New Jersey medium-bodied, smooth finish, oak-aged, flavors of pears, apples, vanilla

STONY BROOK BLUSH

$29.00

New Jersey medium-bodied, light fruity wine, accents of cherries and strawberries

VIDAL BLANC

$33.00

New Jersey light-bodied, slightly sweet, crisp, fruity, accents of apples, pears, grapefruit

Rosso

BARBERA

$34.00

New Jersey medium-bodied, intense ruby color, aromas of cherries, raspberries, oak-aged, smooth finish

SANGIOVESE

$37.00

Toscana, Italia ruby red color, naturally acidic, nuances of berries, medium bodied

CABERNET SAUVIGNON 375ml

$19.00

California full-bodied, aromas of black cherries, aged in french oak barrels for fourteen months

CABERNET SAUVIGNON 750ml

$33.00

California full-bodied, aromas of black cherries, aged in french oak barrels for fourteen months

ROSSO DELLA VALLE

$33.00

New Jersey medium-bodied, long finish, deep red color, sweet aromas of raisins, raspberries, plums

Sparkling

SPUMANTE SECCO (White)

$26.00

New Jersey clean, dry, well-balanced sparkling wine

SPUMA ROSSA (RED)

$28.00

New Jersey light-bodied, semi-sweet, brachetot d’acqui grapes, distinctive of strawberries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

199 Waren St, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

Gallery
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. image
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. image

