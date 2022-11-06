- Home
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
No reviews yet
199 Waren St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Popular Items
Red Pizza
Tino's Margherita
(RED) Traditional pie: Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.
Kids Margherita
(RED) Light tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, light drizzle of EVOO.
Sicilian Tomato Pie
(RED) 9" Focaccia round, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarela, oregano, grated parm, EVOO
Parm Pie
(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.
Meatballer
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.
Dora
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.
Tartufo
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, crimini mushrooms, white truffle oil.
Amatriciana
(RED)Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.
Antonia
(RED) Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, salami, EVOO.
Puglia
(RED) Tomato sauce, burrata cheese, EVOO, basil
Marinara
(RED) Tomato sauce, roasted garlic, EVOO, oregano. Please note this pizza does not have cheese. For a more traditional pie, try our Tino's Margherita!
White Pizza
Roman Zucchini
Roman flatbread, shaved parmigiano, garlic marinated roasted zucchini, EVOO, basil.
Bori
(WHITE) Provolone, ricotta, roasted garlic, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onion.
Raffaella
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, hot pepperoncino paste, EVOO, shaved parmigiano.
Pesto Pomodoro
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, pesto marinated diced plum tomatoes, balsamic reduction.
X Pie
(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.
Cacio e Pepe
(WHITE) Mozzarella, grana, shaved Parm, pecorino Romano crema (crema has black peppercorn mixed in), EVOO and black peppercorn.
Ruchetta
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, shaved parm, balsamic reduction, EVOO.
White Pie
Fresh mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese
Dolci e Salato Vegano (Special)
Vegan mozzarella, roasted garlic, butternut squash, arugula, crushed walnuts, vegan shaved parm, EVOO
Dolci e Salato (Special)
Goat cheese, ricotta, pancetta, arugula, butternut squash, shaved parm, EVOO
Sandwiches
Vincenzina
Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, baby arugula, EVOO, balsamic reduction, italian seasonings.
Gianluca
Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, pesto, sea salt, fresh pepper, oregano, balsamic vinegar.
Tonno
Served cold: Sicilian tuna w/ finely chopped red onion, celery, carrots. EVOO, mayo, spring mix, tomato.
Eggplant Parm
Served hot: Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, breaded eggplant.
Polpette
Served hot: Mama's meatballs (grass-fed beef, veal & pork), tomato sauce, provolone cheese.
Balsamico
Served hot: Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
Parm Sandwich
Served hot: Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce.
Insalate
Beet
Beets, goat cheese, walnuts, baby argula, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
Octopus
Served chilled. Kalmata olives, capers, red onion, celery, parsley, garlic, lemon, EVOO, baby arugula, italian seasonings.
Fragola
Strawberries, almonds, feta, sping mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications
La Pera
Fresh pears, gorgonzola, walnuts, red onions, spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
Greco
Feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, romaine, seasoned red wine vinegar, EVOO, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
Caesar
Romaine, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.
Ahi Tuna
Wild caught seared tuna, haricot verts, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, EVOO.
Small Side Salad
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes and cucumbers with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Large Side Salad
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers with homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Quinoa Bowl
Haricot verts, quinoa, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, roasted zucchini, grilled artichokes, seasoned red wine vinegar & evoo
Antipasti
The Real Antipasto
Italian salumi & cheeses, marinated vegetables, olives. Comes with your choice of ciabatta bread or 7 grain whole wheat bread.
Chicken Bites
Gluten-free breaded, oven baked. Served with tomato sauce.
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded eggplant, impastata ricotta, fresh mozzarella, italian seasonings, organic tomato sauce.
Fiori Di Zucca
Zucchini flowers stuffed with fresh mozzarella & battered, pesto.
Mamma's Meatballs
Grass fed beef, veal & pork. Served with sunday sauce and shaved parm.
Missy's Garlicky Bread
Choice of 7 grain, ciabatta, focaccia, seasoned with garlic evoo, parsley. Choice to add provolone for $1.
Traditional Bruschetta
Chopped heirloom grape tomatoes, EVOO, basil, garlic. Served on roman flatbread.
Truffle Gnocchi Bites
Oven Baked Gnocchi stuffed with Porcini Mushrooms, Grana Padano cheese and Truffle. Served with Truffle aioli
Truffled Agave & Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Goat cheese, truffle oil honey, cracked black pepper. Served on roman flatbread.
Arancini (Bites)
Bite-sized oven baked rice balls stuffed with mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, green peas and champignon mushrooms. Served with tomato sauce
Burrata
Fresh mozzarella ball with a stracciatella center, prosciutto, pears, baby arugula, balsamic pearls, EVOO, italian seasonings.
Italian Wedding Soup
Pasta and mini meatballs in chicken broth with spinach, carrots, onions and Italian seasoning
Pasta
Tortelloni
Cheese filled tortellone, himalayan sea salt, green & black peppercorn butter, parsley.
Chicken Parm (Pasta)
Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, cheese filled tortellone.
Nonna's Linguini & Meatballs
Fresh egg linguini, tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, grated parm, basil
Plain Tortelloni
Plain Linguini
Condiments
Sides
Side of Ahi Tuna
Side of Anchovies (3oz)
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Pepperoni (20-25 slices)
Side of Proscuitto (4 Slices)
Side of Sicilian Tuna (6oz)
Pint Of Balsamic Dressing
Pint Of Tomato Sauce
Side of Chopped Basil (3oz)
Side of Roasted Garlic (3oz)
Side Of The Day (6oz)
Side Of Chili Paste (3oz)
Side EVOO
Side of Feta (3oz)
Side of Fresh Mozzarella (4 slices)
Side of Goat Cheese (3oz)
Side of Gorgonzola (3oz)
Side of Pizza Mozzarella (5oz)
Side of Provolone (7 slices)
Side of Ricotta Cheese (3oz)
Side of Shaved Parm (3oz)
Side of Grated Parm (3oz)
Side of Artichokes (6oz)
Side of Arugula
Side Of Beets (3oz)
Side of Cherry Tomatoes (6oz)
Side of Chopped Basil (3oz)
Side of Cucumbers (6 slices)
SIde of Kalamata Olives (3oz)
Side of Mushrooms raw (6oz)
Side of Roasted Peppers (3oz)
Side of Sundried Tomatoes (3oz)
Zucchini
Chips
Whole Grain Ciabatta
Side of Ciabatta
Side of Croutons
Side of Piadina
Side of Sesame Crisp (6)
Side Of The Day (6oz)
Gluten Free Roll
Dough
6oz Cold Pizza Sauce
Regular Dough ToGo
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
6oz Pizza Mozzarella
12" Sourdough Roman Flatbread To Go
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
Gluten Free Crust ToGo
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
Cauliflower Crust ToGo
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
Focaccia Crust ToGo
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
Bevande
Fountain Water
Club Soda
Ice Water To Go
1L Sparkling water
1L Still water
Tino's Water
Rocky Mountain Root Beer
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
Breckenridge Blackberry
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
Pikes Peak Prickley Pear
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
Evergeen Elderberry
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
Loveland Lemonade
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
Buena Vista Black Cherry
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
Old Centennial Orange Cream
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
Palisade Peaches & Cream
Small batch soda crafted in Colorado. All Natural, non GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher, and Vegan
Unsweetend Ice Tea
Half & Half
Kids Milk
Mexican Coke
Contains caffeine, sweetened with cane sugar (vs. high fructose corn syrup).
Zevia Diet Cola
Sweetened with stevia leaf.
Limonata
Blood Orange
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Outside Beverage Charge
Caffe
Dessert
1/2 Dolce 1/2 Cannolo
Best of both worlds! Pizza crust topped with half chocolate hazelnut spread and half cannolo cream. Strawberries on entire pie.
Dolce Vita 12"
5 inch Pizza crust, organic chocolate hazelnut spread, sliced strawberries, organic whipped cream.
Cannolo Rollatini 12 "
5 inch Pizza crust, chocolate chip cannoli cream, strawberries. Rolled and sliced for easy eating.
Cannolo
Italian pastry shell filled with chocolate chip cannolo filling.
Cold Dessert
Panna Cotta Brûlée
(Gluten Free) Panna Cotta custard, brown sugar brûlée
Tiramisu
Layers of imported Mascarpone cream, delicate ladyfinger cakes soaked in espresso with a hint of Liquore and dusted with cocoa. Tiramisu cake, which means "pick-me-up" in Italian is just that.
Gelato
Sorbeto
Bianco
PINOT GRIGIO 375ml
New Jersey light-bodied, delicate fruit, bouquet of peaches, limes, dry, crisp flavor
PINOT GRIGIO 750ml
New Jersey light-bodied, delicate fruit, bouquet of peaches, limes, dry, crisp flavor
CHARDONNAY
New Jersey medium-bodied, smooth finish, oak-aged, flavors of pears, apples, vanilla
STONY BROOK BLUSH
New Jersey medium-bodied, light fruity wine, accents of cherries and strawberries
VIDAL BLANC
New Jersey light-bodied, slightly sweet, crisp, fruity, accents of apples, pears, grapefruit
Rosso
BARBERA
New Jersey medium-bodied, intense ruby color, aromas of cherries, raspberries, oak-aged, smooth finish
SANGIOVESE
Toscana, Italia ruby red color, naturally acidic, nuances of berries, medium bodied
CABERNET SAUVIGNON 375ml
California full-bodied, aromas of black cherries, aged in french oak barrels for fourteen months
CABERNET SAUVIGNON 750ml
California full-bodied, aromas of black cherries, aged in french oak barrels for fourteen months
ROSSO DELLA VALLE
New Jersey medium-bodied, long finish, deep red color, sweet aromas of raisins, raspberries, plums
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
199 Waren St, Jersey City, NJ 07302