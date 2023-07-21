- Home
Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe - Schaumburg 1383 North Meacham Road
No reviews yet
1383 North Meacham Road
Schaumburg, IL 60173
FOOD
EGG ENTREES
*1 Egg Meal
*ONE Egg Any Style With choice of: veggie patties, bacon, turkey bacon, sausage links/patties, turkey sausage, chicken sausage, corned beef hash +$1 or ham +$1. Served with hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3
*2 Egg Meal
*TWO Eggs Any Style With choice of: veggie patties, bacon, turkey bacon, sausage links/patties, turkey sausage, chicken sausage, corned beef hash +$1 or ham +$1. Served with hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3
Minced Ham & Cheddar Egg Meal
3 scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and minced ham off the bone. Served with hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3.
*Brisket Hash
12 hour brisket, roasted red peppers, onions and pork sausage gravy served with two eggs on hash browns. Toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3.
*Chicken & Biscuits
Oven baked biscuits, fried buttermilk chicken, homemade pork sausage gravy, two eggs and hash browns or fruit.
*Egg Panini
2 over easy eggs, bacon, grilled tomatoes, Havarti cheese and basil on artisan ciabatta with hash browns or fruit.
Breakfast Burrito
Wheat tortilla, chorizo pork sausage, fresh jalapeños, chihuahua, avocado, cilantro, scrambled eggs with hash browns or fruit.
*Avocado Toast
Multi-grain gluten free toast, avocado red pepper spread, feta, poached eggs and crushed red pepper. Served with fruit or hashbrowns.
B&G Meal
Oven baked biscuits, fried buttermilk chicken, homemade pork sausage gravy, two eggs and hash browns or fruit.
Vegan Hash
Hash browns, spinach, wild mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, avocado and our homemade almond vegan patty. Served with fruit.