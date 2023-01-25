Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wine 210 6387 Babcock Rd Ste 2

review star

No reviews yet

6387 Babcock Rd Ste 2

San Antonio, TX 78240

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Appetizers

Large Charcuterie

$25.00

Medium Charcuterie

$20.00

Small Charcuterie

$15.00

Mixed Olives

$5.00

Spicy Hummus & Pita Bread

$7.00

Baguette & Olive Oil

$5.00

Mixed Nuts

$5.00

Desserts

Double Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Colossal Cheesecake

$8.00

Wine (By The Bottle)

Albert Bichot Cremant “By The Bottle”

$45.00

Alexana Pinot Noir “By The Bottle”

$60.00

Angeline Pinot Noir “By The Bottle”

$33.00

Antigal Uno Malbec“ By The Bottle”

$26.00

Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir “By The Bottle”

$63.00

Benvolio pinot Grigio “By The Bottle”

$25.00

Briday Cremant Rose' “By The Bottle”

$46.00

Brown Estate Chardonnay “By The Bottle”

$27.00

Caparzo Chardonnay “By The Bottle”

$36.00

Carousel Brut Blanc “By The Bottle”

$27.00

Chateau Berne Rose' “By The Bottle”

$27.00

Chateau Laubarity Bordeaux “By The Bottle”

$35.00

Chateau Le Freynelle Rouge "By The Bottle"

$35.00

Cherries and Rainbows Sans Soufre Red “By The Bottle”

$35.00

Coco di Wine Chocolate “By The Bottle”

$27.00

Cottat Pinot Noir “By The Bottle”

$27.00

Decoy Brut “By The Bottle”

$45.00

Essay Syrah Blend “By The Bottle”

$30.00

Field Recordings Skins “By The Bottle”

$42.00

Frico Blanco “By The Bottle”

$24.00

Glou Glou Red Wine “By The Bottle”

$35.00

Gossett Grand Reserve Brut “By The Bottle”

$92.00

Hartford Court Chardonnay “By The Bottle”

$63.00

Honoro Vera Merlot

$26.00

Inspriation 1818 “By The Bottle”

$67.00

La Fete du Rose' “By The Bottle”

$45.00

La Perlina Moscato " By The Bottle”

$35.00

Legit Cabernet “By The Bottle”

$67.00

Llano 'Rolling Smoke' Red Blend Texas “By The Bottle”

$36.00

Longevity Cabernet Sauvignon "By The Bottle"

$27.00

Man Family Merlot “By The Bottle”

$26.00

Murphy Goode Merlot “By The Bottle”

$30.00

Peter Yealands Sauvignon Blanc “By The Bottle”

$45.00

Quilt Cabernet “By The Bottle”

$61.00

Roku Reisling “By The Bottle”

$25.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio “By The Bottle”

$30.00

Shades Of Blue Riesling "By The Bottle"

$25.00

Silvergate Brut “By The Bottle”

$25.00

Stolpan 'I Love You Bunches" “By The Bottle”

$52.00

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc “By The Bottle”

$33.00

Studio Rose' “By The Bottle”

$35.00

Terra d'Oro Moscato "By The Bottle"

$35.00

Trivento "Golden Reserve' Malbec "By The Bottle"

$36.00

Uno Malbec "By The Bottle"

$38.00

Vasse Felix ‘Filius’ Cabernet “By The Bottle”

$45.00

Ziata Sauvignon Blanc “By The Bottle”

$59.00

Warred 'Kings Tawny' Port

$25.00

Wine (By The Glass)

Albert Bichot Cremant de Bourgogne “By The Glass”

$15.00

Fine, even bubbles, beautiful gold color with golden highlights.The nose boasts notes of citrus (lime, pink grapefruit) and white blossoms which pave the way for vivacity and andfreshness on the palate. Clean and precise on the palate with beautiful length.

Alexana Pinot Noir (2 Glass Min.) “By The Glass”

$20.00

With a range of styles from delicate dried cherry, raspberry and hibiscus to stronger notes of truffle, mocha, plum and spice, a fine Willamette Valley Pinot noir is a perfect expression of both character and grace.

Angeline Pinot Noir “By The Glass”

$11.00

Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir “By The Glass”

$18.00

Avissi Procecco "By The Glass"

$8.00

Benvolio Pinot Grigio "By The Glass"

$7.00

Briday Cremantde Bourgogne Rose' “By The Glass”

$16.00

Brown Esate House of Brown Chardonnay “By The Glass”

$9.00

Caparzo, Toscana Chardonnay “By The Glass”

$12.00

Carousel Brut "By The Glass

$9.00

Chateau Berne Romance “By The Glass”

$9.00

Chateau Le Freynelle Rouge, “By The Glass”

$9.00

Cherries and Rainbows Sans Soufre Red “By The Glass”

$9.00

Cocoa di Wine Chocolate Wine "By The Glass"

$9.00

Cottat Pinot Noir, “By The Glass”

$9.00

Decoy Brut “By The Glass”

$15.00

Essay Syrah Blend, “By The Glass”

$10.00

Field Recordings Skins “By The Glass”

$14.00

Fonseca 'Bin27' Ruby Port "By The Glass"

$14.00

Glou Glou Red Wine “By The Glass”

$9.00

Gosset Grand Reserve Brut Champagne (2 Glass Min.) “By The Glass”

$30.00

Hartford Court Chardonnay (2 Glass Min.) "By The Glass"

$20.00

Honoro Vera Merlot "By The Glass"

$8.00

Inspiration 1818 by Billecarte-Salmon, Champagne (2 Glass Min) “By The Glass”

$26.00

La Fete du Blanc "By The Glass"

$16.00

La Fete Du Rose “By The Glass”

$15.00

La Perlina Moscato “By The Glass”

$9.00

Legit Cabernet Sauvignon “By The Glass”

$26.00

Llano 'Rolling Smoke' Red Blend “By The Glass”

$12.00

Longetivity Cabernet Savignon "By The Glass"

$9.00

Man Family Merlot, “By The Glass”

$8.00

Murphy Goode Merlot, “By The Glass”

$10.00

Peter Yealands Estate Sauvignon Blanc, “By The Glass”

$15.00

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon (2 Glass Min.) “By The Glass”

$19.00

Roku Riesling “By The Glass”

$7.00

Scarpetta , Friuli Pinot Grigio “By The Glass”

$10.00

Shades Of Blue Riesling "By The Glass"

$7.00

Silver Gate Brut, “By The Glass”

$7.00

Stolpman 'I Love You' Red Blend, “By The Glass”

$17.00

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc, “By The Glass”

$11.00

Studio Rose' “By The Glass”

$12.00

Susana Balboa Malbac “By The Glass”

$12.00

Terra d'Oro Moscato "By The Glass"

$9.00

Trivento "Golden Reserve' Malbec "By The Glass"

$12.00

Uno Malbec "By The Glass"

$12.00

Vasse Felix ‘Filius’ Cabernet Sauvignon “By The Glass”

$15.00

Warres 'Kings Tawny' Port "By The Glass"

$12.00

Ziata Sauvignon Blanc (2 Glass Min.) “By The Glass”

$20.00

Beer

Dos Equis

$7.00

Karbach Hopadillo IPA

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

St. Arnold Art Car IPA

$7.00

Wine Cocktails

Boozy Bite Wine Jello Shot (Champagne)

$4.00

Boozy Bite Wine Jello Shot (Rose')

$4.00

Croft Pink & Tonic Port Tonic

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Rancho La Gloria Margarita

$7.00

Red Sangria

$7.00

Spicy Rose'

$10.00

Taylor Chip & Dry Port Tonic

$8.00

White Sangria

$7.00

Soda

Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino

$5.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wine bar Wine tasting Wine shop

Location

6387 Babcock Rd Ste 2, San Antonio, TX 78240

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

