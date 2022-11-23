A map showing the location of Wing Fellas - Southfield 29540 Northwestern HwyView gallery
Chicken
Sandwiches

Wing Fellas - Southfield 29540 Northwestern Hwy

215 Reviews

$$

29540 Northwestern Hwy

Southfield, MI 48034

Wings

5pc (Bone-In)

$7.49

10pc (Bone-In)

$14.49

15pc (Bone-In)

$21.49

25pc (Bone-In)

$34.99

5pc (Boneless)

$6.49

10pc (Boneless)

$12.49

15pc (Boneless)

$18.49

20pc (Boneless)

$24.49

25pc (Boneless)

$26.49

30pc (Boneless)

$36.49

40pc (Boneless)

$48.49

Fingers

3pc Fingers

$6.79

5pc Fingers

$10.99

8pc Fingers

$17.49

10pc Fingers

$21.49

Subs

Half BigFella Sub

$5.99

Half Original Philly Sub

$5.95

Half Steak Sub

$5.95

Half Grilled Chicken Sub

$5.95

Whole BigFella Sub

$10.49

Whole Original Philly Sub

$10.49

Whole Steak Sub

$10.49

Whole Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.49

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$9.95

Veggie Burger

$9.95

Capone Burger

$12.99

TexasDon Chicken Burger

$6.95

TexasDon Steak Burger

$6.95

Wraps

WingFella Wrap

$10.95

Steak Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

$10.95

Veggie Wrap

$10.95

Salads

House Salad

$8.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Greek Salad

$9.95

Little Fellas

Little Fellas (Boneless)

$6.95

Little Fellas (Philly)

$9.99

Little Fellas (SteakNChz)

$9.99

Sides

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Seasoning

$0.50Out of stock

Small Regular Fries

$3.49

Large Regular Fries

$5.49

Small Curly Fries

$3.99

Large Curly Fries

$5.49

Small Onion Rings

$3.99

Large Onion Rings

$5.49

6pc MozzarellaSticks

$4.99

8pc Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.99

6pc Jalapeno Poppers

$3.99

10pc Corn Bites

$3.99Out of stock

Hawaiian Roll

$0.69Out of stock

Wingfella Wrap

$5.00Out of stock

Wraps

$5.00Out of stock

Sliders

$2.71Out of stock

Beverages

Drinks

Specials

5pc Boneless/Combo

$9.99

10pc Boneless/Combo

$14.99

5pc Bone-In/Combo

$11.99

10pc Bone-in/Combo

$17.99

3pc Finger/Combo

$10.99

LittleFellas(Boneless)Combo

$10.99

CheeseBurger/Combo

$10.99

Half BigFella Sub/Combo

$10.99

TexasDon Chicken/Combo

$10.99

TexasDon Steak/Combo

$10.99

Trays

Half Tray Fries

$14.99

Half Tray Caesar

$15.00

Half Tray Greek

$19.99

Half Tray House

$19.99

Whole Tray Fries

$29.99

Whole Tray Caesar

$29.99

Whole Tray Greek

$39.99

Whole Tray House

$29.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

29540 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

