Wok n Fire St. Charles

GF Specialty Entrees

GF Fried Rice

$10.00

GF Chilean Sea bass

$44.00

GF Teriyaki Chicken

$22.00

GF Teriyaki Steak

$28.00

GF Stir Frys

GF Pad Thai

$15.00

Rice noodles with tofu, egg, carrots, beansprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts in a Thai sweet and sour sauce

GF Appetizers

GF Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Wok-tossed spiced chicken with our GF Szechwan sauce served with crisp lettuce cups. 

GF Edamame

$7.00

GF Yakitori Beef

$13.00

3 Skewers of beef tenderloin char grilled in GF Teriyaki sauce

GF Spicy Edamame

$7.50

GF Salads

GF Garden Salad

$6.00

GF Seared peppered Ahi Tuna Salad

$23.00

GF Soup

GF Miso Soup

$4.50

GF Maki Rolls

GF Avocado Roll

$8.00

GF Crazy Roll

$13.00

GF Fantasy Roll

$9.00

GF Fruit Ninja Roll

$7.00

GF Kappa maki Roll

$6.00

GF Kiss Roll

$12.00

GF Mexican Roll

$14.00

GF Negihamachi Roll

$10.00

GF Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

GF Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

GF Tekka Maki Roll

$9.00

GF Tiger Roll

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy or Place an online order and pick it up.

Website

Location

2801 E Main St., St Charles, IL 60174

Directions

