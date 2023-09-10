Main Menu

Vegetarian Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$6.39

Crispy fried pastry shells with a savory filling of spiced potatoes and peas (two pieces)

Vegetable Pakora

$6.39

Seasional vegetable dipped in a gran flour batter and fried to a golden crisp

Everest Samosa Chat

$8.99

Two chopped samosas smothered with chickpea and topped with yogurt mint chutney tamarind

Alu Chop

$6.99

Boiled potatoes mixed with eggs and onion and fresh cilantro & homemade spicy

Himalayan Zira Alu

$8.99

Potato cube cooked with cumin seeds, zinger and Himalayan spice

Palak Chat

$7.49

Crispy fried spinach with tomatoes, onion, tamrind and yogurt

Bhel Puri

$7.99

Tangy, crunchy, puffed rice flour crispy Puri crunchy chickpea noodle, roasted Chana Dal, cilantro and onions toasted with tamarind and garlic chutney.

Paneer Tikka

$15.99

Marinated with yogurt and homemade cottage cheese cooked in clay oven.

Non Vegetarian Appetizers

Chicken Chilly

$15.99

Boneless chicken pan fried with nepali sauce

Chicken Tikka

$14.99

Boneless chicken cubes marinated in a blend of Himalayan spices and cooked on clay oven

Malai Tikka

$14.99

Juicy zesty grilled chicken marinated in creamy sauce

Lamb Chilly

$19.99

Boneless spring lamb sauteed with tomatoes onions and green pappers in a delicate touch of spice

Tandoori Lamb Chops

$22.99

Two chops marinated in aromatic herbs and himalyan spice

Tandoori Salmon

$19.99

Fillet of salmon marinated with himalayan spice and cooked in tandoor

Fish Fry ( Malekhu)

$12.99

Boneless swai fish marinated carom seeds and himalayan spice.

Shrimp Pakora

$13.99

Jumbo shrimp dipped in a spiced chickpea flour and fried

Tandoori Chicken

$17.99

Marinated chicken cooked in the clay oven

Lamb Shikh Kebab

$16.99

Ground of lamb marinated with fresh herbs, ginger garlic and green chillies.

Mango Shrimp

$18.99

Tanddori king shrimp marinated with sweet and spicy mango sauce , cooked in clay oven

Lamb Sekuwa

$19.99

Diced boneless chargrille lamb pan fried served with green salad.

Chicken Sekuwa

$14.99

Diced boneless chargrille chicken pan fried served with green salad.

Mix grill

$25.99

Momo Dumplings

Traditional Nepali Momo

$13.99

Steam chicken dumplings mildly spice with ginger, garlic, onion, himalayan spice serve with our house sauces

Chilly Chicken MoMo

$14.99

Lightly fried Momo sautéed with onion, bell pepper and tomatoes with homemade chili sauce garnished cilantro.

Fried chicken Momo

$13.99

Crispy deep fried dumpling filled with mixed vegetable and chicken

Jhol Chicken Momo

$13.99

Homemade soup mixe sesame oil lemon and special Himalayan spice

Chicken C Momo (Sweet and Sour)

$13.99

Steamed momo sauteed with bell peppers and onions in a zesty and tangy sauce

Paneer Momo

$13.99

steam paneer dumpling mae with cabbage, onions, cilantro served with our speciality house sauces

Fried Paneer Momo

$13.99

Chilly Paneer Momo

$15.99

Jhol Paneer Momo

$13.99

Paneer C momo

$13.99

Yak Momo

$19.99

Chilly yak momo

$21.99

Fried Yak Momo

$19.99

Yak Jhol Momo

$19.99

Yak C Momo

$19.99

Chowmin Noodles

Chicken Chowmin

$14.99

Stir fried noodles and chicken tossed with garlic, ginger, onions and various of mixed vegetable in himalayen spice

Shrimp Chowmin

$15.99

Stir fried noodles and Shrimp tossed with garlic, ginger, onions and various of mixed vegetable in Himalayan spice

Veg Chowmin

$13.99

Stir fried noodles tossed with garlic, ginger, onions and various of mixed vegetalbe with himalayan spice

Thukpa Veg

$13.99

Thukpa (noodles soup) boiled noodles and fresh mixed vegetables on himalayan style soup

Thukpa Non Veg

$14.99

Boiled noodles, boneless chicken and fresh mixed vegetables on himalayan style soup

Chicken Curry

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.99

Tandoori chicken tikka a hint of fenugreek cooked in an exotic tomatoes sauce and butter. Finished with dash of cream.

Butter Chicken (Makhani)

$16.99

Char grilled boneless chicken cooked with cream, tomatoes, groun almound nut an butter sauce.

Chicken Korma

$16.99

Chicken boneless cooke in a mild and creamy cashew based sauce with aromatic himalayan spice.

Chicken Kadai

$16.99

Chicken cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of himalayen spice whih oninon, tomatoes, coriander and paper.

Chicken Dhansak

$16.99

Chicken cooked in medium hot sweet and sour sauce with lentils.

Chicken Jhalfrezi

$16.99

Marinated chicken sauteed with fresh greens vegetables an garnished with chopped ginger and spice.

Chicken Curry

$16.99

Chicken cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onions, tomatoes and coriander.

Chicken Saag

$16.99

Teneder boneless chicken cooked with spinach leaves and himalayan aroma.

Chicken Vindaloo

$14.99

Boneless chicken and potatoes sauteed cumin onion , tomatoes with a touch of vinegar garnished with ginger.

Chicken Bhuna

$16.99

Boneless chicken satueed with tomato onion fresh cilantro in a delicate touch of spice.

Madras Chicken Curry

$16.99

Chicken cooked in coconut milk mixed with ginger, chilies and topped with shredded coconut.

Lamb Curry

Lamb Rojan Josh

$18.99

Cubes of lamb simmered with onion, sour cresms and spices.

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.99

Boneless lamb and potatoes sauteed with cumin onion, tomatoes with a touch of vinegar

Lamb Korma

$18.99

Boneless lamb cooked in a rich cashew cream sauce.

Lamb Saag

$18.99

Lamb meat cooked with spinach flavored with garlic and garnished with ginger.

Lamb Keema Matar

$18.99

Ground lamb and peas cooked in nepali spice.

Lamb Kadai

$18.99

Boneless lamb cooked in fresh tomatoes onions and bell peppers in a spice.

Lamb Curry

$18.99

Tender pieces of lamb cooked in a traditional curry of spices.

Lamb Bhuna

$18.99

Boneless lamb sauteed with tomato onion and fresh cilantro in a delicate touch of spice.

Lamb Shank

$26.95

Goat Curry

Goat Kadai

$18.99

Goat cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onions, tomatoes, coriander and paper.

Goat Curry

$18.99

Goat cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onions, tomatoes and coriander.

Goat Vindaloo

$18.99

Goat and potatoes sautéed cumin, onion, tomatoes with a touch of vinegar garnished with ginger.

Goat Rogan Josh

$18.99

Goat simmerd with onion, sour cream and spices.

Seafood Curry

Salmon Curry

$21.99

Salmon cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onion, tomatoes and coriander

Fish Masala

$17.99

Fish cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onions, tomatoes, coriander and paper.

Shrimp Masala

$19.99

Shrimp cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onions, tomatoes, coriander and paper.

Fish Curry

$17.99

Fish cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onions, tomatoes and coriander.

Shrimp Curry

$19.99

Shrimp cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onions, tomatoes and coriander.

Fish Vindaloo

$17.99

Fish and potatoes sautéed cumin onions, tomatoes with a touch of vinegar garnished with ginger.

Shrimp Vindaloo

$19.99

Shrimp and potatoes sautéed cumin onions, tomatoes with a touch of vinegar garnished with ginger.

Fish Kadai

$17.99

Fish cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onions, tomatoes, coriander and paper.

Shrimp Kadai

$19.99

Shrimp cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onions, tomatoes, coriander and paper.

Fish Korma

$17.99

Fish cooked in a mild and creamy cashew-based sauce with aromatic Himalayan spice.

Shrimp Korma

$21.99

Shrimp cooked in a mild and creamy cashew-based sauce with aromatic Himalayan spice.

Vegetable Curry

Suki Sabzi

$13.99

Mixed vegetable sauteed in a tangy sauce.

Bhindi Dopyaza

$13.99

Lightly spiced fresh okra tossed with onion and tomato

Alu Gobhi

$14.99

Cauliflower and potatoes sauteed to perfection in mild spices with tomatoes, onion and garlic

Chana Masala

$13.99

Slowly simmered garbanzo beans in aro onion sauce finished with roasted cumin and fenugreek

Navratran Korma

$14.99

Seasonal vegetable cooked in a creamy cashew sauce

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Mashed vegetable dumplings simmered in a creamy and cashew sauce

Mattar Paneer

$15.99

Fresh homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked with green peas, tomatoes, garlic and genger

Paneer Makhani

$15.99

Cubes of Himalayan cottage cheese cooked in a rich creamy and tomato sauce

Palak Paneer

$15.99

Spinach cooked with cubes of cottage cheese delicetely spiced an garnished with ginger

Kadai Paneer

$15.99

Himalayan cottage cheese tossed with tomatoes, onions an bell paper

Paneer Bhurji

$14.99

Nepali home made cottage cheese onion and tomato sautéed with homemade spices.

Dal Tadka

$13.99

Yellow lentil sauteed with cumin, garlic and tomato.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.99

Homemade cottage cheese a hint of fenugreek cooked in an exotic tomatoes and onion sauce and butter finished with dash of cream.

Chole Bhatoora

$15.99

Slowly simmered garbanzo beans in aromatic onion sauce finished with roasted cumin and fenugreek served with 2 piece of bhatoora

Dal Makhani

$13.99

Copper Pots Dum Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$13.99

A melange of vegetable cooked with fresh mint in a basmati rice in a sealed pot

Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Chicken cooked with fresh mint in an aromatic basmati rice in sealed pot

Lamb Biryani

$17.99

Lamb cooked with fresh mint in basmati rice in a sealed pot.

Shrimp Biryani

$17.99

Shrimp cooked with fresh mint in a basmati rice and served with sealed pot

Goat Biryani

$18.99

Goat cooked with fresh mint in aromatic royal basmati rice and served in copper sealed pot

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets with Rice or Fries

$7.99

Chicken Malai Tikka with Rice or Fries

$7.99

Vegetable Fried Rice kids

$6.99

Chicken Fried Rice kids

$7.99

Shrimp Fried Rice kids

$8.99

Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

$10.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.99

Bread

Naan

$3.49

A Soft flat leavened bread baked in the tandoor

Kashmiri Naan

$5.99

Naan stuffed with coconut powder, pistachio, cashew, reisen and cherry

Garlic Naan

$4.49

Nan bread stuffed with freshly ground garlic and cilantro cooked in tandoor

Rosemary Naan

$4.49

Garlic naan with touch of Rosemary.

Keema Naan

$5.99

Naan stuffed with fresh minced spiced lamb.

Chilly Naan (Bullet Naan)

$4.49

Naan bread stuffed with fresh green chilli cooked in tandoor

Paneer Kulcha

$4.49

Nan bread stuffed with himalayan cottage cheese cooked in tandoor

Onion Kulcha

$4.49

Leavened bread stuffed with mildly spiced chopped onion

Alu Paratha

$4.49

Unleavened whole bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes

Lachha Paratha

$4.49

A bread layered and cooked in tandoor with butter

Tandoori Roti

$3.49

A light flat unleavened bread baked in the tandoor

Nepali Green Salad

$4.99

Raita

$2.99

Yogurt

$2.99

Pappad

$2.99

Nepali Traditional Thali

Nepali Thali Veg

$22.99

Nepali Thali Non veg

$24.99

Soups

Himalayan Soup

$5.99

A fine lentil soup flavored with lemon and cilantro

Yakhni soup

$5.99

Traditional chicken and herb soup garnished with coriander

Desserts

Gulab jamun

$4.99

Round milk dumpling fried an immersed in a sweet cardom rose syrup

Kheer

$4.99

A favorite silky rice pudding serve with and infusion of rose syrup and sprinkled with raisins and nuts

Pistachio Kulfi

$4.99

variety of gelato available in Pistachio flavors.ariety of gelato available in Pistachio flavors.

Rasmalai

$4.99

Delicate cheese patties soaked in a thick milk flavored with cardamom and saffron

Mango Kulfi

$4.99

Colds Drinks

Coke Zero

$2.89

Coke

$2.89

Diet coke

$2.89

Mist/ Sprite

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.89

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Sweet Lassi

$3.99

Salted Lassi

$3.99

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.99

Himalayan Masala Tea

$3.99

Bar Menu

Wine

Barefoot Pinot Noir

$5.99

Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.99

Barefoot Sweet Red

$5.99

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$5.99

19 Crimes " Hard Chardonnay"

$6.99

Barefoot Riesling

$5.99

Barefoot Moscato

$6.99

J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$24.99

Yes Way Rose

$19.99

Beringer Founders Pinot Noir

$17.99

Storypoint Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.99

Beer

Bud Light

$3.79

Coors Light

$3.79

Budweiser

$3.79

Michelob Ultra

$3.79

Flying Horse - India

$10.49

Maharaja -India

$6.99

Taj Mahal - India

$10.39

Singha - Thailand

$6.99

Corona - Mexico

$6.99

Heineken - Holland

$6.99

Stella Artois - Belgium

$6.99

Guiness - Ireland

$6.99

Bud Light

$5.99

Coors Light

$5.99

Miller Lite

$5.99

Budweiser

$5.99

Cocktails

Mimosa

$5.99

Spritzer

$4.99

Margarita

$4.99

Moscow Mule

$5.99