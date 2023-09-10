Yak And Yeti 11561 Geist Pavillion Dr #103
11561 Geist Pavillion Dr #103
Fishers, IN 46037
Main Menu
Vegetarian Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa
Crispy fried pastry shells with a savory filling of spiced potatoes and peas (two pieces)
Vegetable Pakora
Seasional vegetable dipped in a gran flour batter and fried to a golden crisp
Everest Samosa Chat
Two chopped samosas smothered with chickpea and topped with yogurt mint chutney tamarind
Alu Chop
Boiled potatoes mixed with eggs and onion and fresh cilantro & homemade spicy
Himalayan Zira Alu
Potato cube cooked with cumin seeds, zinger and Himalayan spice
Palak Chat
Crispy fried spinach with tomatoes, onion, tamrind and yogurt
Bhel Puri
Tangy, crunchy, puffed rice flour crispy Puri crunchy chickpea noodle, roasted Chana Dal, cilantro and onions toasted with tamarind and garlic chutney.
Paneer Tikka
Marinated with yogurt and homemade cottage cheese cooked in clay oven.
Non Vegetarian Appetizers
Chicken Chilly
Boneless chicken pan fried with nepali sauce
Chicken Tikka
Boneless chicken cubes marinated in a blend of Himalayan spices and cooked on clay oven
Malai Tikka
Juicy zesty grilled chicken marinated in creamy sauce
Lamb Chilly
Boneless spring lamb sauteed with tomatoes onions and green pappers in a delicate touch of spice
Tandoori Lamb Chops
Two chops marinated in aromatic herbs and himalyan spice
Tandoori Salmon
Fillet of salmon marinated with himalayan spice and cooked in tandoor
Fish Fry ( Malekhu)
Boneless swai fish marinated carom seeds and himalayan spice.
Shrimp Pakora
Jumbo shrimp dipped in a spiced chickpea flour and fried
Tandoori Chicken
Marinated chicken cooked in the clay oven
Lamb Shikh Kebab
Ground of lamb marinated with fresh herbs, ginger garlic and green chillies.
Mango Shrimp
Tanddori king shrimp marinated with sweet and spicy mango sauce , cooked in clay oven
Lamb Sekuwa
Diced boneless chargrille lamb pan fried served with green salad.
Chicken Sekuwa
Diced boneless chargrille chicken pan fried served with green salad.
Mix grill
Momo Dumplings
Traditional Nepali Momo
Steam chicken dumplings mildly spice with ginger, garlic, onion, himalayan spice serve with our house sauces
Chilly Chicken MoMo
Lightly fried Momo sautéed with onion, bell pepper and tomatoes with homemade chili sauce garnished cilantro.
Fried chicken Momo
Crispy deep fried dumpling filled with mixed vegetable and chicken
Jhol Chicken Momo
Homemade soup mixe sesame oil lemon and special Himalayan spice
Chicken C Momo (Sweet and Sour)
Steamed momo sauteed with bell peppers and onions in a zesty and tangy sauce
Paneer Momo
steam paneer dumpling mae with cabbage, onions, cilantro served with our speciality house sauces
Fried Paneer Momo
Chilly Paneer Momo
Jhol Paneer Momo
Paneer C momo
Yak Momo
Chilly yak momo
Fried Yak Momo
Yak Jhol Momo
Yak C Momo
Chowmin Noodles
Chicken Chowmin
Stir fried noodles and chicken tossed with garlic, ginger, onions and various of mixed vegetable in himalayen spice
Shrimp Chowmin
Stir fried noodles and Shrimp tossed with garlic, ginger, onions and various of mixed vegetable in Himalayan spice
Veg Chowmin
Stir fried noodles tossed with garlic, ginger, onions and various of mixed vegetalbe with himalayan spice
Thukpa Veg
Thukpa (noodles soup) boiled noodles and fresh mixed vegetables on himalayan style soup
Thukpa Non Veg
Boiled noodles, boneless chicken and fresh mixed vegetables on himalayan style soup
Chicken Curry
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tandoori chicken tikka a hint of fenugreek cooked in an exotic tomatoes sauce and butter. Finished with dash of cream.
Butter Chicken (Makhani)
Char grilled boneless chicken cooked with cream, tomatoes, groun almound nut an butter sauce.
Chicken Korma
Chicken boneless cooke in a mild and creamy cashew based sauce with aromatic himalayan spice.
Chicken Kadai
Chicken cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of himalayen spice whih oninon, tomatoes, coriander and paper.
Chicken Dhansak
Chicken cooked in medium hot sweet and sour sauce with lentils.
Chicken Jhalfrezi
Marinated chicken sauteed with fresh greens vegetables an garnished with chopped ginger and spice.
Chicken Curry
Chicken cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onions, tomatoes and coriander.
Chicken Saag
Teneder boneless chicken cooked with spinach leaves and himalayan aroma.
Chicken Vindaloo
Boneless chicken and potatoes sauteed cumin onion , tomatoes with a touch of vinegar garnished with ginger.
Chicken Bhuna
Boneless chicken satueed with tomato onion fresh cilantro in a delicate touch of spice.
Madras Chicken Curry
Chicken cooked in coconut milk mixed with ginger, chilies and topped with shredded coconut.
Lamb Curry
Lamb Rojan Josh
Cubes of lamb simmered with onion, sour cresms and spices.
Lamb Vindaloo
Boneless lamb and potatoes sauteed with cumin onion, tomatoes with a touch of vinegar
Lamb Korma
Boneless lamb cooked in a rich cashew cream sauce.
Lamb Saag
Lamb meat cooked with spinach flavored with garlic and garnished with ginger.
Lamb Keema Matar
Ground lamb and peas cooked in nepali spice.
Lamb Kadai
Boneless lamb cooked in fresh tomatoes onions and bell peppers in a spice.
Lamb Curry
Tender pieces of lamb cooked in a traditional curry of spices.
Lamb Bhuna
Boneless lamb sauteed with tomato onion and fresh cilantro in a delicate touch of spice.
Lamb Shank
Goat Curry
Goat Kadai
Goat cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onions, tomatoes, coriander and paper.
Goat Curry
Goat cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onions, tomatoes and coriander.
Goat Vindaloo
Goat and potatoes sautéed cumin, onion, tomatoes with a touch of vinegar garnished with ginger.
Goat Rogan Josh
Goat simmerd with onion, sour cream and spices.
Seafood Curry
Salmon Curry
Salmon cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onion, tomatoes and coriander
Fish Masala
Fish cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onions, tomatoes, coriander and paper.
Shrimp Masala
Shrimp cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onions, tomatoes, coriander and paper.
Fish Curry
Fish cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onions, tomatoes and coriander.
Shrimp Curry
Shrimp cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onions, tomatoes and coriander.
Fish Vindaloo
Fish and potatoes sautéed cumin onions, tomatoes with a touch of vinegar garnished with ginger.
Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp and potatoes sautéed cumin onions, tomatoes with a touch of vinegar garnished with ginger.
Fish Kadai
Fish cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onions, tomatoes, coriander and paper.
Shrimp Kadai
Shrimp cooked in kadai pan with fresh ingredients in thick blend of Himalayan spice with onions, tomatoes, coriander and paper.
Fish Korma
Fish cooked in a mild and creamy cashew-based sauce with aromatic Himalayan spice.
Shrimp Korma
Shrimp cooked in a mild and creamy cashew-based sauce with aromatic Himalayan spice.
Vegetable Curry
Suki Sabzi
Mixed vegetable sauteed in a tangy sauce.
Bhindi Dopyaza
Lightly spiced fresh okra tossed with onion and tomato
Alu Gobhi
Cauliflower and potatoes sauteed to perfection in mild spices with tomatoes, onion and garlic
Chana Masala
Slowly simmered garbanzo beans in aro onion sauce finished with roasted cumin and fenugreek
Navratran Korma
Seasonal vegetable cooked in a creamy cashew sauce
Malai Kofta
Mashed vegetable dumplings simmered in a creamy and cashew sauce
Mattar Paneer
Fresh homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked with green peas, tomatoes, garlic and genger
Paneer Makhani
Cubes of Himalayan cottage cheese cooked in a rich creamy and tomato sauce
Palak Paneer
Spinach cooked with cubes of cottage cheese delicetely spiced an garnished with ginger
Kadai Paneer
Himalayan cottage cheese tossed with tomatoes, onions an bell paper
Paneer Bhurji
Nepali home made cottage cheese onion and tomato sautéed with homemade spices.
Dal Tadka
Yellow lentil sauteed with cumin, garlic and tomato.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade cottage cheese a hint of fenugreek cooked in an exotic tomatoes and onion sauce and butter finished with dash of cream.
Chole Bhatoora
Slowly simmered garbanzo beans in aromatic onion sauce finished with roasted cumin and fenugreek served with 2 piece of bhatoora
Dal Makhani
Copper Pots Dum Biryani
Vegetable Biryani
A melange of vegetable cooked with fresh mint in a basmati rice in a sealed pot
Chicken Biryani
Chicken cooked with fresh mint in an aromatic basmati rice in sealed pot
Lamb Biryani
Lamb cooked with fresh mint in basmati rice in a sealed pot.
Shrimp Biryani
Shrimp cooked with fresh mint in a basmati rice and served with sealed pot
Goat Biryani
Goat cooked with fresh mint in aromatic royal basmati rice and served in copper sealed pot
Kids Menu
Bread
Naan
A Soft flat leavened bread baked in the tandoor
Kashmiri Naan
Naan stuffed with coconut powder, pistachio, cashew, reisen and cherry
Garlic Naan
Nan bread stuffed with freshly ground garlic and cilantro cooked in tandoor
Rosemary Naan
Garlic naan with touch of Rosemary.
Keema Naan
Naan stuffed with fresh minced spiced lamb.
Chilly Naan (Bullet Naan)
Naan bread stuffed with fresh green chilli cooked in tandoor
Paneer Kulcha
Nan bread stuffed with himalayan cottage cheese cooked in tandoor
Onion Kulcha
Leavened bread stuffed with mildly spiced chopped onion
Alu Paratha
Unleavened whole bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes
Lachha Paratha
A bread layered and cooked in tandoor with butter
Tandoori Roti
A light flat unleavened bread baked in the tandoor
Nepali Green Salad
Raita
Yogurt
Pappad
Nepali Traditional Thali
Soups
Desserts
Gulab jamun
Round milk dumpling fried an immersed in a sweet cardom rose syrup
Kheer
A favorite silky rice pudding serve with and infusion of rose syrup and sprinkled with raisins and nuts
Pistachio Kulfi
variety of gelato available in Pistachio flavors.ariety of gelato available in Pistachio flavors.
Rasmalai
Delicate cheese patties soaked in a thick milk flavored with cardamom and saffron
Mango Kulfi
Colds Drinks
Hot Drinks
Bar Menu
Wine
Beer
Bud Light
Coors Light
Budweiser
Michelob Ultra
Flying Horse - India
Maharaja -India
Taj Mahal - India
Singha - Thailand
Corona - Mexico
Heineken - Holland
Stella Artois - Belgium
Guiness - Ireland
Bud Light
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Budweiser
