Yankee’s Tavern & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

10328 FM 244

Anderson, TX 77830

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2lb Burger Basket
Wide Glide Burger
1/2lb Burger

Starters

Tavern Chips

$7.95

Chips And Salsa

$7.95+

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Corn Fritters

$7.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Loaded Fries

$7.95

Cheese Stix

$8.95

Texas Toothpicks

$8.95

Chicken Fried Bacon

$8.95

Boudin Balls

$8.95

Chips And Queso

$8.95+

Larry Tots

$12.95

Large bed of tater tots smothered in our homemade queso topped with sour cream, bacon bits, slow smoked brisket, and chives.

Sampler

$21.95

A sampler you can actually share. Your choice of any 3 full orders of our Starters

Burgers

1/4lb Burger

$8.95

Old fashion hamburger served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, pickles, onions, and tomato. Make it a basket for 1.50

1/4lb Burger Basket

$10.45

Old fashion hamburger served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, pickles, onions, and tomato. Make it a basket for 1.50

1/2lb Burger

$10.95

Old fashion hamburger served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, pickles, onions, and tomato. Make it a basket for 1.50

1/2lb Burger Basket

$12.45

Old fashion hamburger served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, pickles, onions, and tomato. Make it a basket for 1.50

Wide Glide Burger

$15.95

Yankee's famous 1/2lb burger served on our signature jalapeno bun topped with crispy bacon, 3 different types of cheese and finished off with grilled jalapenos, mushrooms, and onions. Paired perfectly with an order of our Tavern Chips

Tenders/Wings

Chicken Bites

$10.95

3pc Tenders Basket

$10.95

Crispy hand breaded tenders served with homemade white gravy, Texas toast, and fries

5pc Tenders Basket

$12.95

Crispy hand breaded tenders served with homemade white gravy, Texas toast, and fries

5pc Wings

$7.95

10pc Wings

$14.95

15pc Wings

$19.95

Sandwiches

Annette's Ribeye Sandwich

$12.95

5oz Ribeye served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, on texas toast

BLT Sandwich

$8.95

Bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, served on Texas toast

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Crispy hand breaded chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, mayo , lettuce, tomato, on a large bun.

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$11.95

Hand breaded chicken fried steak served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, on a large bun

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Homemade chicken salad served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, on Texas toast

Chopped BBQ Sandwich

$10.95

Slow smoked brisket tossed in our BBQ sauce, served with pickles, onions,

Club Sandwich

$10.95

Roasted Turkey and Smoked Ham served with bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Crispy hand breaded chicken breast severed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, on a large bun.

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$7.95

Grilled ham and cheese served on texas toast

Monterey Jack Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Monterey Jack Ribeye Sandwich

$13.95

Ribeye served with mayo and grilled mushrooms and onions on Texas toast

Patty Melt Sandwich

$10.95

1/2lb patty served with mayo, grilled onions, melted Swiss and American cheese, on Texas toast

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.95

Served with grilled onions, mayo, and Swiss on a hoagie bun

Swiss Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled chicken served with mayo and grilled mushrooms and onions on a large bun

Turkey Melt Sandwich

$9.95

Roasted turkey served with melted Swiss and American, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato, on texas toast.

Dinner Plates

Monterey Jack Chicken Plate

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast smothered with grilled onions, mushrooms, and Monterrey Jack cheese.

Chicken Fried Chicken Plate

$13.95

Crispy hand breaded chicken served with homemade country style gravy

Chicken Fried Steak Plate

$14.95

Crispy hand breaded steak served with homemade country style gravy

Hamburger Steak Plate

$14.95

Large hand pressed hamburger steak covered with homemade brown gravy and finished off with grilled mushrooms and onions

Fried Pork Chops Plate

$16.95

2 hand breaded pork chops fried to perfection.

Sides

French Fries

$3.95+

Fried Okra

$2.95

Green Beans

$1.95

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.95

Loaded Mashed Potato

$2.95

Mashed Potato

$1.95

Onion Rings

$4.95+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Tater Tots

$3.95+

Tavern Chips

$2.95+

On the Grill

Grilled Pork Chops

$16.95

12oz Prime Ribeye

$24.95

Temperature cooked to your choosing.

16oz Prime Ribeye

$29.95

Temperature cooked to your choosing.

Salads

Side Salad

$3.95

Served with tomato, onions, pickles, cheese, egg, and green olives

Chef Salad

$11.95

Served with tomato, onions, pickles, cheese, egg, and green olives

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.95

Served with tomato, onions, pickles, cheese, egg, and green olives

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

House Salad

$9.95

Served with tomato, onions, pickles, cheese, egg, and green olives

Ribeye Salad

$13.95

Served with tomato, onions, pickles, cheese, egg, and green olives

Smoked Brisket Salad

$12.95

Served with tomato, onions, pickles, cheese, egg, and green olives

Stuffed Potatoes

Regular Stuffed Potato

$10.95

Butter, american cheese, sour cream, bacon bits, and chives

Grilled Chicken Stuffed Potato

$13.95

Crispy Chicken Stuffed Potato

$13.95

Butter, american cheese, sour cream, bacon bits, and chives

Monterey Jack Chicken Stuffed Potato

$13.95

Butter, monterey jack, grilled onions and mushrooms. Substitute ribeye steak for 1.5

Swiss Chicken Stuffed Potato

$13.95

Butter, swiss, grilled onions and mushrooms

Chopped BBQ Stuffed Potato

$14.95

Butter, american cheese, sour cream, bacon bits, and chives

Ribeye Stuffed Potato

$15.95

Butter, american cheese, sour cream, bacon bits, and chives

Monterey Jack Ribeye Stuffed

$15.95

Chicken Fried Steak Stuffed Potato

$15.95

Butter, large chicken fried steak and white gravy

Hamburger Steak Stuffed Potato

$15.95

Chopped 1/2lb patty, butter, brown gravy, grilled onions and mushrroms

Wide Glide Stuffed Potato

$15.95

Chopped 1/2lb patty, butter, bacon bits, 3 different cheese, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and grilled jalapenos

Hot Rod Stuffed Potato

$15.95

Crispy chicken dipped in buffalo meduim, butter, monterey jack cheese, american cheese, and dizzled with ranch dressing

The Fat Boy

Grilled Chicken Fat Boy

$11.95

Named after Harley Davidson's classic model Fat Boy, this plate definitely lives up to its name. A large bed of our signature homemade Mac-n-Cheese topped with your choice of protein with bacon bits and garnished with chives.

Crispy Chicken Fat Boy

$11.95

Named after Harley Davidson's classic model Fat Boy, this plate definitely lives up to its name. A large bed of our signature homemade Mac-n-Cheese topped with your choice of protein with bacon bits and garnished with chives.

Chopped BBQ Fat Boy

$12.95

Named after Harley Davidson's classic model Fat Boy, this plate definitely lives up to its name. A large bed of our signature homemade Mac-n-Cheese topped with your choice of protein with bacon bits and garnished with chives.

Ribeye Steak Fat Boy

$13.95

Named after Harley Davidson's classic model Fat Boy, this plate definitely lives up to its name. A large bed of our signature homemade Mac-n-Cheese topped with your choice of protein with bacon bits and garnished with chives.

A La Carte

French Fries

$3.95+

Tater Tots

Onion Rings

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95+

Mashed Potato

Green Beans

Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Mashed Potato

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Steak Quesadilla

$9.95

Fountain Drink

Kids Cup

$2.25

20oz

$2.75

32oz

$3.50

Can Drink

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.25
Coke

Coke

$2.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.25
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25

T-Shirt

FM 244

$25.00

Pick Pocketers

$25.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger Basket

$7.95

Kid's Mac-N-Cheese

$7.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kid's Mini Corndogs

$7.95

Kid's Chicken Bites

$8.95

Kid's Steak Bites

$9.95

Dessert

Cobbler of the day

$5.95

Lemon Square

$5.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
A unique, one of a kind, bar and grill sitting on over 8 acres of property. Large outdoor patios, Live Music, Cold Beer, and the best food around.

Location

10328 FM 244, Anderson, TX 77830

Directions

