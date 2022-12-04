Restaurant header imageView gallery

Le Petit Cochon 4344 Texas 6 Frontage Road

4344 Highway 6

College Station, TX 77845

Appetizer

Au Formage Raclette

$16.00

Racclette cheese on crisp baguette, garlic and smoked paprika aioli

Baguette et beurre aux herbes

$6.00

Crispy baguette and parsley garlic butter with mousse

Baguette Plain

$3.00

Plain Baguette no butter

Charcuterie Boards

$21.00

Duck prosciutto, *cured Ham*, house cured meats, pate de jour, mustard, nicoise olives, candied walnuts, chef's selection of imported cheese

Escargots De Bourgogne A L Ancienne

$14.00

Classic escargot in garlic butter with baguette

Experience Caviar: A Tasting

Osetra or Sturgeon; also, crème fraiche, crumble egg, blini, fresh herbs, capers, shallots and aioli

Fresh Oysters de jour

Chefs selection of oysters, meuniere sauce, dijon mustard and horseradish

Moules Hard Chorizo Pernod and Saffron

$17.00

Mussels, chorizo pernod, saffron white wine sauce, fennel and crispy baguette

Os A Moelle Pain Grille

$16.00Out of stock

Bone marrow, gremolata panko, dijon mustard and cripsy baguette

Poitrine de Porc Confite

$17.00

Confit Pork belly, seasonal jam, dijon mustard and mircogreens

Salmon Rillettes

$12.00

Smoked salmon, mayo, capers, shallots, hard boiled eggs, gherkins, chives, tomato, flavored salt and veggie crudo

Steak Tartare Au Couteau

$12.00

Chopped filet tartare with caper, quail egg, shallot and anchovy & crostini

Soup

Gratinee Lyonnaise Bowl

$12.00

Lyon-style onion soup with Emmental cheese and cognac

Bisque De Homard En Croute Bowl

$10.00

Lobster bisque in puff pastry

Gumbo de Poisson Bowl

$14.00

Dark roux, shrimp, oysters, crab and popcorn rice

Salad

Salade de Tometes de Saison

$14.00

Seasonal tomatos, microgreens, shaved red onions, avocado, candied walnut, Raquefort Blue cheese vinaigrette

Salade Reginald

$16.00

Iceburg wedge, spicy Caesar dressing, gulf shrimp, crumbled eggs, creole pickle relish and crutons

Salade Hachee

$15.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, chopped iceberg lettuce, spinach, seasonal tomatoes, green onions, Roquefort blue cheese, sweet mustard and avocado

Salade Nicoise

$14.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, chopped iceberg lettuce, spinach, seasonal tomatoes, green onions, Roquefort blue cheese, sweet mustard and avocado

Entree

Burger au Formage

$16.00

House ground beef, Gruyere cheese, iceberg lettuce, onion jam, house made aioli sace and seasonal tomatoes

Confit De Canard

$36.00

Leg and thigh of Duck confit, Duck breast pan seared medium, Madeira wine demi-glace and whipped sweet potatoes

Bouillabaisse Fruits de Mer

$38.00

Mussels, clams, shrimp , seasonal fish, linguine, rich tomato Bouillabaisse Sauce

Poisson Roti

$38.00

Whole roasted branzino, brown butter lemon sauce, potatoe of the day and haricots verts

Cordon Bleu de Veau

$29.00

Veal cutlet, Bayonne ham, Emmental cheese, in a mustard sauce

Cordon Bleu de Poulet

$26.00

Chicken cutlet, Bayonne ham, Emmental cheese, in a mustard sauce

Ecrevisse Etouffee

$28.00

Crawfish etouffee, blonde roux, popcorn rice

Boeuf Bourguignon

$29.00

Beef cheeks, mirepoix, red wine sauce, tomatoes and potatos of the day

Pore Grille

$27.00

Smoked Pork Chop, collard greens, mustard sauce and New Orleans Grits

Escalope de Salmon

$27.00

Salmon, potatos of the day, haricot verts almondine and bearnaise

Carre d' Agneau

$36.00

Lamb rack, dijon mustard, panko, fresh herbs, red wine sauce, green peas, risotto and wild mushrooms

Steak

Bavette

$27.00

New York Strip

$38.00

Filet

$36.00

Ribeye

$40.00

Dessert

Crème Brulee

$8.00

French vanilla custard, suagr and mixed fruit

Souffle de jour

$14.00

Souffle pastry crème, meringue and chefs flavor selection

Gateau Noir

$12.00

Dark chocolate, eggs, sugar, and chocolate sauce

Tarte a la mousse au Citron

$11.00

Tart shell, lemon mousse, blueberry compote, chantilly cream and blueberries

Profiteroles au Chocolate at Amandes

$12.00

Pate Choux, Gelato, chocolate sauce and basil whipped cream

Sides

Potatoes of the Day

$9.00

Haricot Verts

$8.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Collard Greens

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

New Orlean style grits

$10.00

Frites

$6.00

Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

N/A Beverage

Espresso

$5.00

French Press

$8.00

Perrier

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$2.95

Redbull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.95

Half French Press

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

4344 Highway 6, College Station, TX 77845

Directions

