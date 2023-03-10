Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yellowtail Delray

review star

No reviews yet

7959 West Atlantic Avenue

Delray Beach, FL 33446

Popular Items

Yuzu Caesar Salad
Edamame

YELLOWTAIL

To Get Things Started

Edamame

$10.00

Spring Rolls

$10.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts & Bok Choy

$14.00

Cauliflower "Popcorn"

$12.00

Gyoza

$10.00

Crispy Shrimp Wontons

$14.00Out of stock

Eggplant MisoYaki

$12.00

Charred Shishito Peppers

$14.00

Salads

Yuzu Caesar Salad

$12.00

Avocado Nama Salad

$9.00

Yellowtail's Ginger Salad

$9.00

Sunomono

$16.00

Wakami Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Crudos/Tatakis/Tartars

Hamachi Jalapeno

$20.00

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Ahi Tuna Tataki

$18.00

Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Tuna Poppers

$16.00

NY Strip Tataki

$19.00

Bluefin Bites

$25.00

Aji Crudo

$28.00

Soup

Miso Soup

$8.00

Wonton Soup

$8.00

Tom Kha Gai

$10.00

Tom Yum Seafood

$18.00

Small "Hot" Plates

Calamari

$16.00

Grilled Octopus

$16.00

Black Cod

$24.00

Yum Yum Popcorn Shrimp

$18.00

Angel Hair W/ Garlic Shrimp

$24.00

Honey Glazed Spare Ribs

$17.00

Salt & Pepper Cedar Plank Baked Salmon

$23.00

Sesame Seed Crusted Tuna

$26.00

From the Grill

10oz New York Strip Steak

$29.00

6oz Salmon Filet

$24.00

6oz Maine Lobster Tail

$46.00

8oz Filet Mignon

$36.00

6oz Ahi Tuna Steak

$26.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$24.00

Skinless Chicken Breast

$22.00

Bluefin Steak

$34.00

Jumbo Sea Scallops

$36.00

Three Favorites

Crispy Duck

$31.00

Chirashi

$29.00

Poke Bowl

$29.00

Thai Specialities From Our Wok

Pad Thai

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Se-Ew

Fusion Rice

Red Curry

Masaman Curry

Basil Sauce

Cashew Nuts

Ginger Sauce

Teriyaki

Green Curry

Penang Curry

Customize Your Sushi

Maki Roll

Maki Vegetarian

Nigiri

Sashimi

Temaki

Temaki Vegetarian

Omakasa

Omakasa-Blue

$59.00

Omakasa-Silver

$89.00

Omakasa-Black

$139.00

Omakasa-Platinum

$199.00

Classic Rolls

Boston Roll

$13.00

California Roll

$10.00

Crazy Roll

$15.00

Dragon Roll

$15.00

J.B. Roll

$11.00

JB Tempura

$14.00

Kanisu

$15.00

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$12.00

Spider Roll

$18.00

Volcano Roll

$18.00

Master Chef Rolls

Candy Yellowtail

$23.00

Fruit & Veg

$17.00

King Roll

$31.00

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Red White and Blue

$27.00

Rice Crispy Tuna

$18.00

Super Nami

$23.00

Surf & Turf

$34.00

The Hot M.D. Roll

$19.00

The SOB

$19.00

Unicorn Roll

$23.00

Sauces

Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side of Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side of Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Side of Kimchee

$3.00

Side Of Teriyaki

$1.00

Side of Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Hot Butter

$1.00

Side of Ginger

$2.00

Side of Wasabi

$1.00

Side of sweet chili

$1.00

Sides

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$6.00

Stir Fry Veg

$6.00

Brown Rice Substitute

$1.00

Side of Broccoli

$6.00

Side of Sushi Rice

$6.00

Ginger Dessing

$1.00

Desserts

Thai Cinnamon Donuts

$8.00

Thai Crepes with Cream

$8.00

Chocolate Madness Sundae

$12.00Out of stock

Vanilla Scoop

$6.00

Chocolate Scoop

$6.00Out of stock

Vanilla Sundae

$12.00

Beverages

Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Q-Ginger Ale

$4.50

Q-Ginger Beer

$4.50

Q-Grapefruit Soda

$4.50

Organic Ginger Peach Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Saratoga

$8.00

Hot Coffee

$6.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

COCKTAIL SPECIAL

Yellowtail Spritz

$12.00

Small Plates

Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Tuna Tartar

$14.00

Hamachi Jalapeno

$16.00

Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Local Farm Greens

$7.00

Citrus Wakami Salad

$7.00

Avocado Nama Salad

$9.00

Spring Roll

$7.00

Gyoza

$7.00

Edamame

$7.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts & Bok Choy

$14.00

Grilled Octopus

$15.00

Black Cod Miso-Yaki

$16.00

Yum Yum Popcorn Shrimp

$14.00

Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

Wonton Soup

$5.00

Tom Kha Gai

$6.00

From Our Work

Pad Thai

Boon's Fried Rice

Red Curry

Green Curry

Basil Sauce

Cashew Nuts

Teriyaki

Sushi

Tuna Nigiri

$3.20

Spicy Tuna Nigiri

$3.20

Surf Clam Nigiri

$3.20

Scallop Nigiri

$3.20

Octopus Nigiri

$3.20

Red Snapper Nigiri

$3.20

Crabstick Nigiri

$2.40

Lump Crab Nigiri

$4.80

Mackerel Nigiri

$3.20

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$4.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$4.00

Yellow Tail Nigiri

$4.50

Unagi Eel Nigiri

$4.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$4.00

Flounder Nigiri

$4.00

Salmon Nigiri

$4.00

Tamago Nigiri

$3.50

Ikura Nigiri

$4.00

Ama Ebi Nigiri

$5.00

Tuna Maki

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Maki

$8.00

Surf Clam Maki

$8.00

Scallop Maki

$8.00

Octopus

$8.00

Red Snapper Maki

$8.00

Crabstick Maki

$6.00

Lump Crab Maki

$12.00

Mackerel Maki

$8.00

Salmon Roe Maki

$8.00

Smoked Salmon Maki

$8.00

Yellow Tail Maki

$9.00

Unagi Eel Maki

$8.00

Shrimp Maki

$8.00

Flounder Maki

$8.00

Salmon Maki

$8.00

Tamago Maki

$7.00

Ikura Maki

$8.00

Ama Ebi Maki

$10.00

Tuna Sashimi

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Sashimi

$9.00

Surf Clam Sashimi

$9.00

Scallop Sashimi

$9.00

Octopus Sashimi

$9.00

Red Snapper Sashimi

$9.00

Crabstick Sashimi

$9.00

Lump Crab Sashimi

$13.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$9.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$9.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$9.00

Yellow Tail Sashimi

$10.00

Unagi Eel Sashimi

$9.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$9.00

Flounder Sashimi

$9.00

Salmon Sashimi

$9.00

Tamago Sashimi

$7.00

Ikura Sashimi

$9.00

Ama Ebi Sashimi

$10.00

Master Chef Rolls

Lobster Roll

$18.40

Fruit & Veg

$12.00

Super Nami

$15.20

Surf & Turf

$20.00

Candy Yellowtail

$13.60

The S.O.B.

$13.60

Tuna and Beans

$13.60

The Hot M.D. Roll

$13.60

Boon's Classics

Crazy Roll

$10.40

Dragon Roll

$10.40

J.B. Tempura

$9.60

Spider Roll

$12.00

Rainbow Roll

$11.20

Volcano Roll

$12.80

California Roll

$7.20

Boston Roll

$10.40

J.B. Roll

$7.20

Kanisu

$12.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$9.60
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi is a collaboration between Michael Turetzky and Chef Andrew Marc Rothschild (The Marc, The Forge, Bourbon Steak and Tsunami). They successfully created a casual but upscale restaurant that brings the highest quality product sourced from all over the world to Delray Beach west of Rt 95! The menu reflects predominately Japanese, Thailand and Chinese flavors prepared with french technique. A small but well thought out wine list gives many options by the glass and bottle. Specialty cocktails are also available.

Website

Location

7959 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Directions

