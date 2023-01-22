A map showing the location of Yokohama Skyline Eatery at Yard buildingView gallery

Yokohama Skyline Eatery at Yard building

33 NE 3rd Ave Suite 325

Portland, OR 97232

Appetizer

Chicken Karaage

$10.00

Japanese-style bite sized fried chicken. Served with a wedge of lemon.

Pan Fried Gyoza

$10.00

Our made in house gyoza is stuffed with pork and served with soy vinegar dipping sauce

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed soybeans in pods.

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$14.00

Our original ramen with tradition soy sauce based bone broth. Topped with chashu, spinach, bamboo, *soft boiled egg, and green onion. *Recommended with yuzu or truffle oil. Our bone broth is pork and chicken based.

Shio Ramen

$14.00

Our light and refreshing ramen finished with a touch of sea salt. Topped with chashu, spinach, bamboo, *soft boiled egg and green onion. *Recommended with yuzu, niboshi or truffle oil. Our bone broth is pork and chicken based.

Miso Ramen

$16.00

Our hearty ramen with a miso flavor based bone broth. Topped with corn, bean sprouts, bamboo, chashu, *soft boiled egg, and green onion. popular with chili oil. Our bone broth is pork and chicken based.

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Tonkotsu (creamy pork bone broth) ramen served in Hakata style with thin noodles. Served with your choice of chashu, bamboo, wood ear mushrooms and green onion.

Tantan Ramen

$16.00

Ramen in spicy sesame flavored bone broth. Served with seasoned ground pork, bamboo spinach, bok choy and 1/2 soft boiled eggs.

Vegan Miso

$15.00

Ramen in vegan broth with miso flavor. Topped with Fried bean curd, spinach, bamboo, bean sprouts, corn and green onions. Popular with chili oil.

Rice dishes

Japanese curry rice

$15.00

Thick stew like consistency curry served over rice

Beverage

Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Iced green tea, sweetened or unsweetened

Iced Calpico

$4.50

Calpico is an non-carbonated soft drink popular in Japan. Enjoy the original flavor or with our mix of flavors - peach, strawberry or lychee.

Matcha Latte (Hot or Iced)

$6.50

Made with premium matcha from japan. Iced Matcha Latte with milk. Available with macadamia milk or lactose-free milk.

Hojicha Latte (Hot or Ice)

$6.50

Roasted Japanese green tea

Ramune

$5.50

Desserts

Creme Caramel

$6.50

House-made Japanese-Style Creme Caramel.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Authentic Japanese Ramen and More! Mon-Fri 11AM - 9PM (Close Wednesday) Sat 12PM-9PM Sun 12PM-8PM

33 NE 3rd Ave Suite 325, Portland, OR 97232

