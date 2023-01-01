Main picView gallery

Yum Yum Hibachi

20706 Wellers Corner Square

Ashburn, VA 20147

Order Again

Base Bowl

Chicken

$10.00

Shrimp

$11.00

Salmon

$13.50

Steak

$14.00

Eggplant

$9.00

Tofu

$9.00

Chicken + Shrimp

$10.50

Chicken + Salmon

$11.75

Chicken + Steak

$12.00

Chicken + Eggplant

$9.50

Chicken + Tofu

$9.50

Shrimp + Salmon

$12.25

Shrimp + Steak

$12.50

Shrimp + Eggplant

$10.00

Shrimp + Tofu

$10.00

Salmon + Steak

$13.75

Salmon + Eggplant

$11.25

Salmon + Tofu

$11.25

Steak + Eggplant

$11.50

Steak + Tofu

$11.50

Eggplant + Tofu

$9.00

Sides

Edamame

$2.00

Miso Soup

$2.00

Steamed Carrots

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Spring Rolls

$4.00

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Gyoza

$5.00

Karaage

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fresh & fast Hibachi

20706 Wellers Corner Square, Ashburn, VA 20147

