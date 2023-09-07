Yuubi Sushi 4925 SW Angel Ave suite 110
No reviews yet
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
"Yuubi Sushi is a hidden gem in the heart of the city, offering an exquisite dining experience for sushi enthusiasts. Step into a cozy and modern setting where skilled chefs craft a wide array of fresh and beautifully presented sushi creations. From traditional favorites like nigiri and sashimi to innovative rolls bursting with unique flavors, Yuubi Sushi takes pride in delivering culinary artistry on every plate. With a commitment to using the finest ingredients, you can expect a delightful harmony of flavors that will leave your taste buds craving for more. Immerse yourself in the warm and inviting ambiance as you savor each bite, and let Yuubi Sushi transport you on a memorable culinary journey."
