Ore Nell's BBQ
Available for contact free curbside takeout and delivery!
2 Badgers Island W
Popular Items
Location
2 Badgers Island W
Kittery ME
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Badger's Island Pizza
"If you live in Portsmouth or Kittery you have to try Badger's Island Pizza."
The Rosa Restaurant
Family-friendly Portsmouth Icon
Raleigh Wine Bar + Eatery
Modern New England cuisine with a focus on the Seasons. Raleigh features a natural wine list, craft beers, and classic cocktails served in a bright, modern space with outdoor patio seating.
Works Bakery Cafe
Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.