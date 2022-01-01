Go
Toast

Ore Nell's BBQ

Available for contact free curbside takeout and delivery!

2 Badgers Island W

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kale Salad$10.50
Pecans, Cotija, Ranch Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onions
Big Mac N' Cheese$7.50
Waffle Fries$6.00
1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs$17.00
Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request
1/2lb Brisket$18.00
Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request
1/2 Chicken$12.50
Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request
Jalapeño Cheddar Cornbread$6.00
De Arbol Honey
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.50
Served on a griddled bun with pickles, onions and our house barbecue sauce.
Barbecue For Two$37.50
1/4 lb Brisket, 1/4 lb Pulled Pork, 1/4 Rack St. Louis Ribs, Three Lil Sides. Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request
1/4 Rack St. Louis Ribs$9.50
Served with Pickles & Onions - Texas Napkin upon request
See full menu

Location

2 Badgers Island W

Kittery ME

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Badger's Island Pizza

No reviews yet

"If you live in Portsmouth or Kittery you have to try Badger's Island Pizza."

The Rosa Restaurant

No reviews yet

Family-friendly Portsmouth Icon

Raleigh Wine Bar + Eatery

No reviews yet

Modern New England cuisine with a focus on the Seasons. Raleigh features a natural wine list, craft beers, and classic cocktails served in a bright, modern space with outdoor patio seating.

Works Bakery Cafe

No reviews yet

Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston