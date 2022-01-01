Osaka Japanese Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
3531 matthews-mint hill rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3531 matthews-mint hill rd
Matthews NC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Mama's Pizza & Pasta
Come in and enjoy!
Empire Pizza
Check our website www.empirepizzabar.com for specials!
Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ
Wood smoked daily! Family owned and operated since 2009!