Old Shawnee Pizza & Saloon

Old Shawnee Pizza “OSP” is a veteran and family Owned and operated restaurant that has been in business since 1969!

19617 W. 101 St.

Popular Items

LG Build Your Own$17.29
LG Meat Locker$27.99
LG Half & Half$17.29
MINI Lunch Pizza Meal$11.99
Your choice of up to 5 toppings
or any specialty served with a small classic
salad or 2 pieces of garlic toast and a drink.
MD Build Your Own$13.99
$9.99 Medium 1 Topping$9.99
LG Fixins$27.99
$13.99 Large 1 Topping$13.99
SM Build Your Own$10.79
CLASSIC SALAD$5.00
Harvest Blend lettuce, topped with an Italian Cheese blend, bacon bits and
pepperoni. Served with your favorite dressing.
Location

19617 W. 101 St.

Lenexa KS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
