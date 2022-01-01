Go
Osteria Ottimo

Come in and enjoy!

16111 s. lagrange road

Popular Items

Ravioli$19.99
Ricotta filled, vodka-tomato cream
Fettuccini Alfredo$17.99
Parmesan cheese, butter,
broccoli, black pepper
Giant Meatball$10.99
Topped with fontina cheese,
tomato sauce, fresh basil
Rigatoni Bolognese$21.99
Meat ragu, tomato, parmesan
Conchiglie Pollo$21.99
Shell shape pasta, chicken breast,
sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, peas,
basil, tomato parmesan cream
Garlic Bread$3.99
Ottimo Salad$7.99
Mixed lettuces, vegetables
Chianti vinaigrette
Calamari$16.99
Flash fried or grilled,
garlic aioli or hot giardiniera
Pollo Parmesan$21.99
Breaded, tomato, basil, mozzarella
parmesan cheese
Pollo Picatta$21.99
Sautéed Chicken, white wine, lemon, capers, spinach, angel hair
Location

16111 s. lagrange road

orland park IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We are a modern upscale casual dining experience serving locally sourced New American Cuisine from our scratch kitchen.

