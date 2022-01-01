Go
Otto's German Bistro - Fredericksburg image

Otto's German Bistro - Fredericksburg

Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

2954 Reviews

$$$

316 E Austin St

Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Popular Items

Shokoreigel$12.00
flourless chocolate torte, coco nibs, kirsch gelée, brandied cherries
Rainbow Trout$32.00
Boneless rainbow trout, hericot vert, red pepper coulis, sautéed cucumber, herbed crème fraiche
Beef Medallions$42.00
1855 Farms Black Angus beef, Spätzle, asparagus, Wild Mushrooms, red wine demi-glaze
Beet Salad$12.00
golden beets, carrots, micro greens, lemon vinaigrette, orange segments, lemon vinaigrette
Otto's Salad$10.00
local mixed greens, roasted beets, candied pecans, pickled red onion, Honey Doe chèvre, caraway vinaigrette
Wurst Platte$24.00
Chef's selection of wurst, kartoffelsalat, caraway sauerkraut, senfgurken, mustard
Pork Jägerschnitzel$30.00
dry aged duroc pork loin, local mushrooms, paprika cream sauce, local kale
Flammkuchen$16.00
house made flat bread, crème fraîche, speck lardons, caramelized onions, cambozola, gruyère, aged balsamic, arugula
Brot Und Butter$6.00
Joju Bakery bread, whipped butter, Maldon sea salt, reddish, beet jam
Cambozola Cheesecake$11.00
plum compote, vanilla sauce, candied pecans
Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

316 E Austin St, Fredericksburg TX 78624

Directions

