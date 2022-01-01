Go
Panini bistro- Matawan

745 Rt. 34

Popular Items

Truffle Fries W/ Parmesan Cheese$6.95
TOSSED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE AND TRUFFLE OIL
Custom Panini$5.95
P8-Chicken Pesto$10.95
CHICKEN CUTLET, FRESH MOZZ, ROASTED PEPPERS, BABY ARUGULA, AND A BASIL PESTO SPREAD
Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
B1-Classic Cheese Burger$8.95
6 oz BURGERS* SERVED WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND RED ONION ON BRIOCHE BUN
S5 -Southwestern Chicken Salad$9.25
GRILLED CHICKEN, AVOCADO, ROASTED CORN, GRAPE TOMATOES, ROASTED PEPPERS,
BLACK BEANS, TORTILLA STRIPS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, AND A CHILI LIME DRESSING.
ALL OUR SALADS ARE SERVED WITH FRESH BAKED BREAD.
Classic Fries$4.95
P1-Italian Chicken$10.95
CHICKEN CUTLET ,FRESH MOZZ, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, BABY ARUGULA, EVOO, AND A BALSAMIC GLAZE
P7-Turkey And Brie$11.95
TURKEY, BRIE, SLICED GREEN APPLES, BABY ARUGULA, AND HONEY MUSTARD
P5-Philly Cheese Steak$10.95
THINLY SLICED STEAK, MELTED PROVOLONE CHEESE, MUSHROOMS, ONION, AND SWEET PEPPERS
745 Rt. 34

Matawan NJ

