Go
Consumer picView gallery

Papa Docs - 3990 Charlotte Highway

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3990 Charlotte Highway

Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3990 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie SC 29710

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bagel Boat
orange starNo Reviews
4090 Charlotte Hwy Lake Wylie, SC 29710
View restaurantnext
Lee's Hoagie House - LK Wylie - Lake Wylie
orange starNo Reviews
312 Bulkhead Way Lake Wylie, SC 29710
View restaurantnext
American Burger - Rivergate
orange starNo Reviews
14130 Rivergate Parkway Charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
Just Fresh - Rivergate
orange star4.7 • 1,089
14136 Rivergate Pkwy Charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
Knowledge Perk Coffee Fort Mill - Fort Mill 900 Crossroads Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
900 Crossroads Plaza Tega Cay, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
Burger Craft - Fort Mill
orange starNo Reviews
Tega Cay Village Shopping Center 817 Crossroads Plaza Fort Mill, SC 29708
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Wylie

Main St Retreat Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 453
1007 Old North Main St Clover, SC 29710
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lake Wylie

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (370 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Papa Docs - 3990 Charlotte Highway

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston