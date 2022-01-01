ParaVida Wellness

Go
HEALTHY MEALS MADE SIMPLE!
Grab-and-go style meals for breakfast, lunch, AND dinner! Offering snacks, desserts, salads, soups, cold-pressed juices, real fruit smoothies, and MORE!
Everything is 100% gluten, dairy and processed sugar FREE!
The CLEANEST food in town....with loads of flavor!

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

1405 E Airline Rd • $$

Avg 4.9 (78 reviews)

Popular Items

Smothered Steak Reg$9.99
Organic, Grass-fed ground beef patty smothered with mushroom and onion sauce served with potato cauli mash and green beans.
Cal 330 Pro 24g Fat 19g Carb 16g Sod 250mg
Chocolate Cookies$4.99
Coconut palm sugar, raw almond butter, raw cacao powder, egg, vanilla
Cal 120 Pro 3 Fat 7 Carb 15 Sod 5
Steak & Potatoes Reg$9.99
Oven roasted beef bites seasoned w/ organic spices & served w/ baby potatoes & green beans
BBQ Beef Sweet Potato Reg$10.99
Roasted organic sweet potato topped w/ chopped beef & housemade BBQ sauce & served w/ a side of coleslaw
Carne Guisada w/Charro Beans & Spanish Rice$9.99
All natural beef tips smothered in GF sauce served with organic Charro Beans and Spanish Brown Rice
Asian Beef Stir Fry$9.99
All natural beef with broccoli in coconut amino sauce.
Cal 160 Pro 20g Fat 5g Carb 9g Sod 150mg
FIT LAB ORDER
If ordering from Fit Lab, please add this item to your cart to designate location, thanks!
Cast Iron Chicken w/Green Beans (KETO)$9.99
Cast Iron roasted chicken breast topped with Cast Iron Cream Sauce & served w/Sauteed Green Beans
Pork Eggroll in a Bowl Regular$9.99
All natural ground pork stir fried with green beans, organic red peppers and cabbage.
Cal 170 Pro 11g Fat 10g Carb 10g Sod 350mg
Chocolate Donuts$2.99
Low Carb, Keto-friendly Chocolate glazed donut
Cal 200 Pro 7 Fat 17 Carb 8 Sod 190
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1405 E Airline Rd

Victoria TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
ParaVida Wellness is now available at Fit Lab Rockport!
