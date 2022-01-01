ParaVida Wellness
HEALTHY MEALS MADE SIMPLE!
Grab-and-go style meals for breakfast, lunch, AND dinner! Offering snacks, desserts, salads, soups, cold-pressed juices, real fruit smoothies, and MORE!
Everything is 100% gluten, dairy and processed sugar FREE!
The CLEANEST food in town....with loads of flavor!
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
1405 E Airline Rd • $$
Location
1405 E Airline Rd
Victoria TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
