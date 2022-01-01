Go
Toast

Paris Baguette

Come in and enjoy!

3159 Mission College Boulevard

No reviews yet

Location

3159 Mission College Boulevard

Santa Clara CA

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea

No reviews yet

Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea

Puesto Santa Clara

No reviews yet

Award winning Puesto is family-owned and operated by first generation Mexican American brothers Eric, Alan and Alex Adler, and cousins Isidoro and Moy Lombrozo alongside founding chef and partner Luisteen Gonzalez. Puesto provides an innovative and contemporary approach to authentic Mexican cuisine. Sourcing its ingredients locally and regionally, the restaurant has earned national acclaim for its Mexico City-inspired tacos made with non-GMO organic, heirloom Masienda blue corn stone-ground tortillas, crispy melted cheese and scratch salsas.

Pacific Catch

No reviews yet

SUSTAINABLE SEAFOOD.
PACIFIC FLAVORS.
WESTCOAST STYLE.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston