Grilled chicken in Paris

Paris restaurants
Toast

Paris restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

 

Fourmans

3615 Hwy 79 North, Paris

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hawaiian grilled chicken$9.95
More about Fourmans
Item pic

 

Southside Cafe

1895 HIGHWAY 69 S, Paris

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Very Berry Grilled Chicken Salad$0.00
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner$13.99
An 8 ounce grilled boneless skinless chicken breast. Includes choice of potato. salad, vegetable, and bread.
Grilled or Fried Chicken Wrap$11.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, diced tomatoes, shredded Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, diced cucumbers and lettuce mix, drizzled with your choice of dressing. Wrapped in your choice of a flour, spinach, or tomato and Basil wrap. Served with a side of chips.
More about Southside Cafe

