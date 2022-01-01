Go
Park Avenue Grill

Gourmet American Cuisine Breakfast Lunch & Dinner Dedicated 2nd Gluten Free Kitchen and Vegan Menu. Outdoor patio and Bar.

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

178 Park Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1245 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Taco$5.95
Chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, slaw, blue cheese crema
Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco$5.95
Grilled chicken ,bacon ,shredded lettuce drizzled in chipotle ranch
Caramelized Brussels Taco$6.00
maple caramelized shredded Brussels sprouts, slaw and cotija cheese
Jerk Shrimp Taco$6.25
Spicy Caribbean jerk seasoned shrimp, cabbage slaw, pico & lime crema
Hot Honey Habanero Chicken Taco$5.95
grilled chicken tossed in hot honey habanero sauce, cabbage slaw & mango pico on top
Chimichurri Steak taco$6.00
Grilled Skirt Steak, Pico, Queso Fresco, Chimichurri Sauce (garlic, parsley, olive oil)
Thai Chili Calamari Taco$6.25
Lightly Fried Calamari, tossed in sweet Thai Chili Sauce, cabbage slaw
Grilled Wild Flounder Taco$6.00
Grilled Flounder, shredded lettuce, mango-avocado salsa, lime crema
SIDE HOMEFRIES$5.00
HOMEFRIES (GLUTEN FREE UPON REQUEST )
Korean BBQ taco$6.00
sliced steak, kimchi slaw, bbq sauce
Location

178 Park Ave

Amityville NY

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
