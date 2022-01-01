Go
Toast

Parker Pie

-

161 County Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Veggie Classic Gluten Free$14.00
Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
American Spirit Yellow$10.38
Wings$13.00
Your choice of Maple BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Sweet & Spicy Thai, Scott's Revenge, Frank's Red Hot Buffalo With your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch on the side
(Extra dressing .50 each)
Veggie Classic 18' Large$21.00
Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
N.E.K. Garden Style 10' Small$16.00
Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Red Onions, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Cheese 18' Large$16.50
N.E.K. Garden Style Gluten Free$17.00
Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Red Onions, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
N.E.K. Garden Style 18' Large$25.00
Baby Spinach, Broccoli, Red Onions, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Pizza Stone Gluten Free$17.00
Garlic White Sauce, Hillside Farm Chicken*, Broccoli, Bacon and Mozzarella
Taco$3.00
See full menu

Location

161 County Road

West Glover VT

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hill Farmstead Brewery

No reviews yet

Online order reservations are available only for same day pick-ups. A credit card and matching ID are required for pick-up.
Please note: if you place an online order reservation for limited bottles, and if you fail to pick-up your bottles on the same day without providing us with notice (phone call or email), then you are subject to forfeit your opportunity to purchase those bottles on a subsequent day.

Miller's Pub

No reviews yet

Welcome to Miller's Pub at Newport Country Club!

Foggy Goggle Osteria

No reviews yet

An Italian Tavern offering a variety of ethnic foods with an emphasis on Italian cuisine. We are family owned and run and take great pride in serving made to order dishes from Italian to bbq, beef tenderloin to pad thai, fish and chips to shrimp cerviche! Omnivores to Vegans!

The Orange Rind

No reviews yet

The Orange Rind

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston