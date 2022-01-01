Go
Toast

Doc Ponds

Take out is limited and is not available when we are busy with in house guests. We apologize for any inconvenience.

FRENCH FRIES

294 Mountain Road • $$

Avg 4.7 (1152 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$9.00
Vermont Cheddar & Breadcrumbs
To Go Stowe Dance Mom$10.00
House infused Citrus Luksusowa Vodka, Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup.
To Go Bees Knees$12.00
Barr Hill Gin, Lemon Juice, Honey Simple Syrup, Lemon
To Go Moscow Mule$7.00
Green Mountain Vodka, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Maple Mayo, Lettuce & Dill Pickles
Pie$9.00
Reeses Peanut Butter Cup Pie with Chocolate Crust
To Go Painkillah$9.00
Bacardi Gold Rum, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Coconut, Nutmeg
To Go Pineapple Mezcal Margarita$12.00
Sauza Silver Tequila, Peleton Mezcal, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup
Vermont Half Chicken$26.00
Cabbage Slaw & Chimichurri
Double Smash Burger$16.00
2 Burger Patties, Special Sauce, Lettuce, VT Cheddar or American Cheese & Bacon
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

294 Mountain Road

Stowe VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Skinny Pancake

No reviews yet

Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a healthier, safer and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

Harrisons Restaurant

No reviews yet

Open now for Curbside pick up! Our menu changes frequently so please check back often for new items!

Stowe Bee Site For:

No reviews yet

CURRENT HOURS:
WED through SAT: 8am to 5pm
SUN: 8am to 2pm
CLOSED: MON & TUE

Round Hearth Cafe

No reviews yet

We welcome you to come in and enjoy fresh & local food, while perusing our Artisan and Vintage Market!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston