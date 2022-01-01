Go
Alfie's Wild Ride

Come in and enjoy!

942 Mountain Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco$9.00
grilled beef, refried beans, pico de gallo, jalapeño crema, cotija, flour tortilla
Taco de Calabaza$5.00
zucchini, yellow squash, poblano chile, tomato, garlic, onion, Mexican crema, corn tortilla
Chicharrones$4.00
puffy, crunchy, seasoned pieces of deep-fried pork skin
Carnitas Taco$6.00
juicy seasoned pork, salsa verde, onions, cilantro, corn tortilla
Baja Fish Taco$7.00
Pacifico battered mahi, cabbage, pico de gallo, aguamole, corn tortilla
Carne Al Pastor Taco$6.00
rotisserie grilled pork, pineapple, onion, salsa roja, cilantro, corn tortilla
Quesadilla - refried beans, cheese$7.00
Quesadilla - carne asada (grilled steak), cheese$12.00
Cochinita pibil taco$7.00
slow-roasted marinated pork, pickled red onion, crema, corn tortilla
Chorizo con Papas Taco$4.00
Mexican sausage, potatoes, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, corn tortilla
Location

942 Mountain Road

Stowe VT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
