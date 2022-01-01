Go
Parrandos Tex-Mex

42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100

Popular Items

Combo Platter (3)$15.50
Choose 3 options to create your own combination. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Kids Quesadilla$8.50
Fresh tortillas filled with your choice of cheese, steak, or chicken; served with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese and grilled until golden brown.
Steak Fajita$24.00
Steak fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Guacamole$14.00
A mix of fresh avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapeño peppers. Served with a basket of fresh tortilla chips.
Quesadilla$14.00
Served with two freshly made flour tortillas filled with melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Med Chips & Salsa$5.95
Nachos$13.00
Crisp corn chips topped with refried or black beans, melted Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo and jalapeño peppers on the side.
Chile Con Queso$8.00
Chicken Fajita$19.00
Chicken fajitas over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Carne Asada Fajita$25.00
10oz. Slowly marinated skirt steak over sautéed green peppers and Spanish-style onions. Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, and freshly homemade tortillas on the side.
Location

42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100

Ashburn VA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
