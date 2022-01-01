Pasquale's Pizzeria III - Middletown
Whether you’re in the mood for some of the best pizza in New Jersey or you’re looking for a full menu featuring traditional Italian food made with the finest ingredients, Pasquale's Pizzeria III in Middletown will exceed your expectations every time.
We have created a full menu for the entire family and friends including healthy choices, Vegan, Gluten-free, party and GAME DAY food...
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
147 cherry tree farm rd
Middletown NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
