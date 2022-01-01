Go
Pasquale's Pizzeria III - Middletown

Whether you’re in the mood for some of the best pizza in New Jersey or you’re looking for a full menu featuring traditional Italian food made with the finest ingredients, Pasquale's Pizzeria III in Middletown will exceed your expectations every time. 

We have created a full menu for the entire family and friends including healthy choices, Vegan, Gluten-free, party and GAME DAY food...

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

147 cherry tree farm rd • $

Avg 4.6 (867 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$4.85
Small Roll/Stromboli$6.95
Regular Slice$3.00
Vegan Garlic Knots$2.85
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Vegan Cheese Pizza
Pizza - Large (16")$14.95
Garlic Knots$2.85
Vegan Wings$9.99
Buffalo Wings$9.99
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wi-Fi
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

147 cherry tree farm rd

Middletown NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

