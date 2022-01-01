Go
Pavement Coffeehouse | Allston

Located near the intersection of Commonwealth Ave and Harvard Ave in Allston. This is where our story began in 1999. It’s where we developed our bagel-making process and refined it over the years to what it is today.

1243 Commonwealth Ave

Popular Items

Iced Matcha Latte$5.25
Matcha green tea, milk or substitute, lightly sweetened.
Sunrise$7.75
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy
Presto! Pesto!$9.50
eggs*, sharp cheddar, avocado, & sun dried tomato pesto on a bagel *contains dairy
Build Your Own$2.50
Bagel toasted with cream cheese or spread with additions.
Hot Coffee$2.75
Freshly brewed drip coffee.
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.50
Espresso with milk and house-made vanilla syrup, 16 oz.
Tequila Sunrise$9.00
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, spicy diablo cream cheese*, pico de gallo, on a bagel *contains dairy
Iced Death Cream$4.75
Our cold brew served with house-made vanilla syrup and cream.
Iced Coffee$3.75
Freshly brewed iced coffee. Carefully sourced and small batch roasted in Brighton.
Cold Brew$4.00
Brewed at cool temperature for hours to yeild a balanced and smooth brew, served over ice.
Location

Allston MA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

