Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard
The newest Pavement location is inside the Smith Campus Center at Harvard University, and is our first in Cambridge. It kinda sorta fulfills our lifelong dream of attending Harvard.
1350 Massachusetts Ave
Location
1350 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
