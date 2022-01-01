Go
Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard

The newest Pavement location is inside the Smith Campus Center at Harvard University, and is our first in Cambridge. It kinda sorta fulfills our lifelong dream of attending Harvard.

1350 Massachusetts Ave

Popular Items

Iced Vanilla Latte$5.50
Espresso with milk and house-made vanilla syrup, 16 oz.
Sunrise$7.75
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy
Presto! Pesto!$9.50
eggs*, sharp cheddar, avocado, & sun dried tomato pesto on a bagel *contains dairy
Iced Latte$5.00
Espresso with milk, 16 oz. We serve local Jersey milk from High Lawn Farm in the Berkshires, MA.
Latte$4.75
Espresso with steamed milk or milk substitute, 12 oz.
Build Your Own$2.50
Bagel toasted with cream cheese or spread with additions.
Location

1350 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge MA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
