Go
Toast
  • /
  • Boston
  • /
  • Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony

Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony

Located right near the New England Conservatory, Northeastern, Berklee College of Music, and Symphony Hall, our shop is meeting place meant to inspire the artistically inclined.

44 Gainsborough Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own$2.50
Bagel toasted with cream cheese or spread with additions.
Iced Matcha Latte$5.25
Matcha green tea, milk or substitute, lightly sweetened.
Iced Latte$5.00
Espresso with milk, 16 oz. We serve local Jersey milk from High Lawn Farm in the Berkshires, MA.
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.50
Espresso with milk and house-made vanilla syrup, 16 oz.
Tequila Sunrise$9.00
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, spicy diablo cream cheese*, pico de gallo, on a bagel *contains dairy
Egg & Cheese$6.75
eggs* and sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy
Presto! Pesto!$9.50
eggs*, sharp cheddar, avocado, & sun dried tomato pesto on a bagel *contains dairy
Sunrise$7.75
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy
See full menu

Location

44 Gainsborough Street

Boston MA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Standish Cafe

No reviews yet

Standish Cafe brings you a brunch menu that is beyond basic yet not overly complicated. Whether you are hungry for something savory or something sweet we have just the thing to satisfy your craving. We brew locally roasted coffee and use locally sourced ingredients.

The Westland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boston Symphony Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Jefe's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston