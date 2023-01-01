Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Pembroke

Pembroke restaurants
Pembroke restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Flipped Sandwich Shoppe LLC - 209 Vance St

209 Vance St, Pembroke

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Nachos$6.15
Corn tortilla topped with cheddar, cheese sauce, sour cream, red onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos
Chicken Nachos$7.75
Corn tortilla topped with chopped chicken, cheddar cheese, cheese sauce, sour cream, red onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos.
Steak Nachos$8.75
Corn tortilla topped with chopped steak, cheddar cheese, cheese sauce, sour cream, red onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos
More about Flipped Sandwich Shoppe LLC - 209 Vance St
Item pic

 

The Wing Company - Pembroke

707 W 3rd Street, Pembroke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Extreme Nachos$15.99
A Mountain of fresh corn tortilla chips, grilled chicken, chili, fresh melted queso, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, fire roasted salsa, green onions and fresh jalapenos
More about The Wing Company - Pembroke

