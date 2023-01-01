Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Pembroke

Pembroke restaurants
Pembroke restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Flipped Sandwich Shoppe LLC - 209 Vance St

209 Vance St, Pembroke

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Quesadillas (Steak or Chicken)$15.00
Steak Quesadilla$9.50
10 -inch tortilla filled with cheddar, provolone and chopped sirloin, served with chips, Pico, and sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla$8.50
10 -inch tortilla filled with cheddar, provolone and chopped chicken, served with chips, Pico, and sour cream.
More about Flipped Sandwich Shoppe LLC - 209 Vance St
Consumer pic

 

The Wing Company - Pembroke

707 W 3rd Street, Pembroke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheese quesadilla$5.99
A cheese quesadilla with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink
Wing Co Quesadilla$6.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with fire roasted salsa, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of protein
More about The Wing Company - Pembroke

