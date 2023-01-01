Quesadillas in Pembroke
Pembroke restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Flipped Sandwich Shoppe LLC - 209 Vance St
Flipped Sandwich Shoppe LLC - 209 Vance St
209 Vance St, Pembroke
|2 Quesadillas (Steak or Chicken)
|$15.00
|Steak Quesadilla
|$9.50
10 -inch tortilla filled with cheddar, provolone and chopped sirloin, served with chips, Pico, and sour cream.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.50
10 -inch tortilla filled with cheddar, provolone and chopped chicken, served with chips, Pico, and sour cream.
More about The Wing Company - Pembroke
The Wing Company - Pembroke
707 W 3rd Street, Pembroke
|Kids Cheese quesadilla
|$5.99
A cheese quesadilla with your choice of Wing Co fries or Motts Applesauce and served with a soft drink
|Wing Co Quesadilla
|$6.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with fire roasted salsa, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of protein