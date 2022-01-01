Go
Pescadero - Wilmette

1167 Wilmette Ave Suite 209

Popular Items

Brussels Chips$12.00
Crispy, Honey Balsamic Drizzle, Tomato, Shaved Almonds, Green Onions
Blackened Fish Tacos$19.00
Wood Grilled Mahi Mahi, Jicama Slaw, Chili Aioli
Jumbo Sea Scallops$34.00
Sweet Corn Risotto, Sun Dried Tomato Butter
Fish N' Chips$18.00
Lake Superior White Fish, Tartar Sauce, Broccoli Slaw, Parmesan Fries
Kumamoto$3.50
Glacier Bay$3.25
New Brunswick
Thai BBQ Wild Salmon Avocado BLT$21.00
Brioche Roll, Pepper Bacon, Tomato, Field Greens, Parmsan Fries
Shaved Brussels Salad$15.00
Wild Alaskan King Salmon$32.00
Wood Grilled, Sweet English Pea, Wild Mushrooms, Lemon Butter
Location

1167 Wilmette Ave Suite 209

Wilmette IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Torino

Best Japanese Restaurant on the North Shore. Enjoy our Ramen and Sushi.
Bar Torino has drinks with a hint of Japanese flavor. Our menu is from the heart of Tokyo.
Love + High Quality Ingredients = Torino.

Depot Nuevo Restaurant

Fresh Mexican Food. Award Winning Tequila & Agave Bar. In-House Brewery.

Valley Lodge Tavern

Koya in Wilmette

