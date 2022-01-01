Go
Toast
  • /
  • Irvine
  • /
  • Philly's Best Cheesesteaks

Philly's Best Cheesesteaks

Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteak & Hoagie Shop

4250 Barranca Parkway

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

4250 Barranca Parkway

Irvine CA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Pizza Press

No reviews yet

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

Kyodong Noodle - Irvine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clay Oven Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

For over 36 years, the cuisine by our James Beard-recognized Executive Chef Geeta Bansal has been about transforming tradition and old techniques while retaining the flavor profile to make them relevant to the present times and lifestyle. Food progresses and changes, and we consistently strive to move Indian cuisine forward into the present and attempt to modernize our dishes while keeping the Ayurvedic principles intact.

Cha For Tea WoodBridge

No reviews yet

CHA is committed to serving the best quality boba with a cup of tea catered to your liking. Every cup of CHA is crafted to bring a smile to your face. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston