Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Pizza

The Pizza Press - Irvine, CA

198 Reviews

$

4610 Barranca Pkwy.

Irvine, CA 92604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

XL Herald ^
2 for Tuesday ^
Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Two For Tuesday ^

2 for Tuesday ^

$22.00

2 "Publish Your Own" or Signature Pizza Available all Day Tuesday!!!

Game Day Specials ^

Touch down Special ^

$19.00

1 pepperoni pizza + 6 wings.

3 for 33 Special ^

3 for 33 Special ^

$33.00

2 Large Pepperoni pizzas + 1 garlic bread

Go Big Special ^

Go Big Special ^

$50.00

2 XL Pepperoni Pizzas + 20 wings

Original 11" Pizzas^

PYO Pizza ^

PYO Pizza ^

$12.95

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!

The Press Cheese ^

The Press Cheese ^

$9.35

One sauce, mozzarella cheese.

The Daily ^

The Daily ^

$10.25

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping

The Post ^

The Post ^

$11.45

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings

The Chronicle ^

The Chronicle ^

$12.45

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.

The Herald ^

The Herald ^

$12.45

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.

The Sun ^

The Sun ^

$12.45

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.

The Times ^

The Times ^

$12.45

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.

The Tribune ^

The Tribune ^

$12.45

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.

The Jr. Editor ^

$9.95

LG 14' Pizzas ^

LG PYO ^

$25.95

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Press Cheese ^

LG Press Cheese ^

$14.95

One sauce and mozzarella cheese. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Daily ^

LG Daily ^

$16.95

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Post ^

LG Post ^

$17.95

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Herald ^

LG Herald ^

$22.45

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Chronicle ^

LG Chronicle ^

$22.45

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Sun ^

LG Sun ^

$22.45

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Times ^

LG Times ^

$22.45

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Tribune ^

LG Tribune ^

$22.45

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL 16' Pizzas^

XL PYO ^

$28.95

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Press Cheese ^

XL Press Cheese ^

$18.95

One sauce, mozzarella cheese. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Daily ^

XL Daily ^

$20.95

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Post ^

XL Post ^

$22.95

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Chronicle ^

XL Chronicle ^

$25.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Herald ^

XL Herald ^

$25.95

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Sun ^

XL Sun ^

$25.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Times ^

XL Times ^

$25.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Tribune ^

XL Tribune ^

$25.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

Wings ^

6pc Wings ^

6pc Wings ^

$12.95

6 pc Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrot and celery may vary by location

10pc Wings ^

10pc Wings ^

$18.95

10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrots and celery may vary by location

20pc Wings ^

20pc Wings ^

$32.95

20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce.

Salad ^

Publish Your Own Salad ^

$12.95

Build a completely custom salad with the day's freshest ingredients!

Caesar Salad ^

Caesar Salad ^

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Insalata Italian ^

Insalata Italian ^

$12.45

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, pearlini mozzarella, croutons. Recommend Italian dressing.

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^

$12.45

Mixed greens, basil, chicken, grape tomatoes, pearlini mozzarella. Recommend balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side Salad with Two Toppings ^

$5.25

Choice of base greens, and two toppings.

Sides ^

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$7.00

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.

Side Sauce ^

$0.70

Choice of side sauce.

Dessert ^

Deep Dish Cookie ^

Deep Dish Cookie ^

$7.95
Fresh Baked Cookie ^

Fresh Baked Cookie ^

$3.00

Baked Fresh Daily! Our Chocolate Chip Cookies are a Fan Favorite!

Ice Cream Scoop ^

$3.50
Two Fresh Baked Cookies ^

Two Fresh Baked Cookies ^

$5.00

Two of our Baked Fresh Daily Cookies ! Our Chocolate Chip Cookies are a Fan Favorite!

Ice Cream Float ^

$5.45

Stacks Combos ^

Single Pizza & Salad ^

Single Pizza & Salad ^

$16.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and choose a side salad

Single Pizza & 6 Wings ^

Single Pizza & 6 Wings ^

$17.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 6 wings with your choice of sauce.

Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$16.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a Garlic Cheesy Bread!

Two Pizzas & Salad ^

Two Pizzas & Salad ^

$34.95

Choose and two Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and a Side Salad

Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^

Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^

$31.95

Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.

Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$34.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and two garlic cheesy breads.

Four Pizzas, Salad & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Four Pizzas, Salad & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$59.95

Choose from four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a salad and a garlic cheesy bread.

Four Pizzas & 20 Wings ^

Four Pizzas & 20 Wings ^

$64.95

Choose from any four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 20 wings with your choice of sauce.

Four Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Breads ^

Four Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Breads ^

$56.95

Choose from any Four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get two Garlic Cheesy Breads..

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4610 Barranca Pkwy., Irvine, CA 92604

Directions

Gallery
The Pizza Press image
The Pizza Press image
The Pizza Press image
The Pizza Press image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pizza Press - Tustin CA
orange star5.0 • 1
15090 Kensington Park Dr. Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Jan's Health Bar - Irvine
orange starNo Reviews
2963 Michelson Drive Suite C IRVINE, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
Boscoso Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
17951 Sky Park Cir F Irvine, CA 92614
View restaurantnext
Rafael's Pizza - Santa Ana
orange star4.2 • 649
128 W MacArthur Blvd Santa Ana, CA 92707
View restaurantnext
Bello By Sandro Nardone
orange star4.7 • 31
1200 Bison Ave. Ste. C2 Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Costa Mesa Ca
orange star4.6 • 1,314
901 South Coast Dr Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Irvine

Thai Spice
orange star4.6 • 7,304
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315 Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
orange star4.5 • 3,590
6404 Irvine Blvd Irvine, CA 92620
View restaurantnext
Puesto Los Olivios Irvine
orange star4.3 • 3,574
8577 Irvine Center DR Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Taquiero Taco Patio
orange star4.4 • 3,344
4517 Campus Dr Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
The Alley - Irvine
orange star4.6 • 2,045
507 Spectrum Center Drive Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Puesto Park Place Irvine
orange star4.2 • 1,572
3311 Michelson Dr Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Irvine
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston