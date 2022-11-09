Salad
Pizza
The Pizza Press - Irvine, CA
198 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today! Come in and enjoy!
Location
4610 Barranca Pkwy., Irvine, CA 92604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Irvine
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
4.5 • 3,590
6404 Irvine Blvd Irvine, CA 92620
View restaurant