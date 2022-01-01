Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

Go
SUSHI

475 Providence Main St NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Rice$13.95
everyone’s favorite, chicken fried rice with egg,
onion, carrot, and scallions
Pad Thai$14.95
rice noodles in Phuket Pad Thai sauce, egg, bean
sprout, scallion, sprinkled with crushed peanut.
Drunken Noodle$16.45
flat rice noodle, egg,Thai chili paste, mushroom, carrot
broccoli, green bean, onion, bell pepper, and basil leaf
Crispy Spring Rolls$5.25
Crispy spring roll stuffed with cabbage, bean thread and
carrot served with sweet & sour sauce
Jungle Curry$14.95
The grandest curry in Thai cuisine. Sautéed with chicken,
bamboo shoot, bell pepper, eggplant, zucchini and Thai basil
Tom Kha Large (Spicy Coconut Soup)$10.95
spirited coconut milk soup, seasoned with
galanga, lime juice, chilies and mushroom
Yellow Curry$14.95
Spicy yellow curry of southern Thailand, sautéed with chicken, coconut milk, turmeric, cumin seed, potato and carrot.
Masaman Curry$14.95
Phuket’s interpretation of the peanut curry of Thailand, sautéed with
chicken, coconut milk, potato, boiled peanut and onion
Tom Kha (Spicy Coconut Soup)$6.25
spirited coconut milk soup, seasoned with
galanga, lime juice, chilies and mushroom
Thai Pot Sticker$7.45
Choose between fried or steamed dumplings filled with
vegetables and chicken with Thai ginger soy sauce
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

475 Providence Main St NW

Huntsville AL

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
