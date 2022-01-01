Go
Consumer picView gallery

Pie Dive Bar - 921 1st Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

921 1st Street

Snohomish, WA 98290

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

921 1st Street, Snohomish WA 98290

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oxford Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
913 1st Street Snohomish, WA 98290
View restaurantnext
Andy's Fish House - 1229 1st St
orange star4.8 • 333
1229 1st St Snohomish, WA 98290
View restaurantnext
Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,164
511 Maple Ave Snohomish, WA 98290
View restaurantnext
Blazing Onion Burger Co. - Snohomish Station
orange starNo Reviews
2811 Bickford Avenue Snohomish, WA 98290
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Snohomish
orange star4.6 • 4,249
2529 Bickford B Ave Snohomish, WA 98290
View restaurantnext
South Lake Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
10519 20th st SE Lake Stevens, WA 98258
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Snohomish

Hops n Drops - Snohomish
orange star4.6 • 4,249
2529 Bickford B Ave Snohomish, WA 98290
View restaurantnext
Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,164
511 Maple Ave Snohomish, WA 98290
View restaurantnext
Andy's Fish House - 1229 1st St
orange star4.8 • 333
1229 1st St Snohomish, WA 98290
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Snohomish

Everett

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pie Dive Bar - 921 1st Street

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston