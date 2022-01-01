Go
Toast

Pierside Kitchen & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SEAFOOD

610 Avenida Victoria • $$

Avg 4.3 (1318 reviews)

Popular Items

Cali Sandwich$17.00
Focaccia Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque$16.00
Kid's Cheese Burger & Fries$9.00
Side Crispy Fries$6.00
Cobb$18.00
Fish Tacos$17.00
Pierside Burger$17.00
Ahi Poke Nachos$17.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

610 Avenida Victoria

San Clemente CA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Cellar

No reviews yet

Online ordering is also available for Cheese Boards, Batch Cocktails, Wine and more.
Thank you for your continued support we look forward to seeing you soon.

Brussels Bistro

No reviews yet

Want to live the authentic Belgian experience for all the senses ?
Brussels Bistro offers a relaxed, warm and inviting place for anyone who wants to escape briefly from daily life and experience a little taste of Belgium without the “jet lag”.

Hot N Chili Indian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston