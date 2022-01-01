Go
TJ's Woodfire Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

641 Camino De Los Mares, Suite 100/110 • $$

Avg 4.6 (5134 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$8.20
Romaine, house-made woodfire croutons, shaved grana padano cheese, Caesar dressing
Capriccio Salad$10.00
Romaine, tomato, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, romano, shaved grana padano cheese, artichoke hearts, balsamic dressing
Cracker Thin Crust Style
View the menu tab on our website for pizza descriptions. www.tjswoodfirepizza.com
Neapolitan Crust Style
View the menu tab on our website for pizza descriptions. www.tjswoodfirepizza.com
Mista Salad$8.50
Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, balsamic dressing
Grilled Broccolini$8.75
Broccolini tossed in garlic oil & lemon, grilled and topped with parmesan cheese
NY 18" Crust Style
View the menu tab on our website for pizza descriptions. www.tjswoodfirepizza.com
NY 15" Crust Style
View the menu tab on our website for pizza descriptions. www.tjswoodfirepizza.com
Garlic Knots$7.00
Our Neapolitan dough tied into knots, baked and coated with garlic oil, Italian parsley and parmesan
Churro Donut$1.50
wheat, flour, sugar, cinnamon
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

641 Camino De Los Mares, Suite 100/110

San Clemente CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
