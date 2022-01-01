San Clemente pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
San Clemente restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in San Clemente

TJ's Woodfire Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

TJ's Woodfire Pizza

641 Camino De Los Mares, Suite 100/110, San Clemente

Avg 4.6 (5134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Capriccio Salad$10.00
Romaine, tomato, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, romano, shaved grana padano cheese, artichoke hearts, balsamic dressing
NY 18" Crust Style
View the menu tab on our website for pizza descriptions. www.tjswoodfirepizza.com
Garlic Knots$7.00
Our Neapolitan dough tied into knots, baked and coated with garlic oil, Italian parsley and parmesan
More about TJ's Woodfire Pizza
Gibroni's Pizza image

 

Gibroni's Pizza

215 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Strong Arm BBQ
Strong Arm BBQ sauce base, marinated chicken, and red onion topped with cranch (ranch) drizzles and garnished with cilantro.
8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2. Our Large pizzas are two 8"x10" pizzas and serve 3-4.
Thigh Wings$11.00
Boneless chicken thigh wings. Served plain or choose a dipping sauce: Buffalo, Cranch (ranch), or Tiger (a zingy, sweet and spicy Asian Chile sauce).
Cheesy Bread$8.00
Cheesy deep dish breadsticks served with marinara or cranch dipping sauce. Add pepperoni, bacon, jalapeño, or hot honey.
Breads measure 8" x 10" with 8 pieces.
More about Gibroni's Pizza
Ballpark Pizza SC image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ballpark Pizza SC

831 Via Suerte, San Clemente

Avg 4.2 (220 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lg Alley-Oop$30.00
Mushroom, Black Olives, Sausage
Buffalo Wings (6)$11.00
6 Chicken Wings with Ranch
Medium Pizza$21.50
14 inch / 10 slices
More about Ballpark Pizza SC

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Clemente

Tacos

Nachos

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Fish Tacos

Map

More near San Clemente to explore

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston