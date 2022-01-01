San Clemente pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
TJ's Woodfire Pizza
641 Camino De Los Mares, Suite 100/110, San Clemente
|Capriccio Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, tomato, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, romano, shaved grana padano cheese, artichoke hearts, balsamic dressing
|NY 18" Crust Style
View the menu tab on our website for pizza descriptions. www.tjswoodfirepizza.com
|Garlic Knots
|$7.00
Our Neapolitan dough tied into knots, baked and coated with garlic oil, Italian parsley and parmesan
Gibroni's Pizza
215 S El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Strong Arm BBQ
Strong Arm BBQ sauce base, marinated chicken, and red onion topped with cranch (ranch) drizzles and garnished with cilantro.
8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2. Our Large pizzas are two 8"x10" pizzas and serve 3-4.
|Thigh Wings
|$11.00
Boneless chicken thigh wings. Served plain or choose a dipping sauce: Buffalo, Cranch (ranch), or Tiger (a zingy, sweet and spicy Asian Chile sauce).
|Cheesy Bread
|$8.00
Cheesy deep dish breadsticks served with marinara or cranch dipping sauce. Add pepperoni, bacon, jalapeño, or hot honey.
Breads measure 8" x 10" with 8 pieces.