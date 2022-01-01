Burritos in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve burritos
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Asada Cantina + Kitchen
101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente
|Signature Ranchero Burrito
served wet | black or refried beans | jack cheese | lettuce | cilantro buttered rice
Pico de gallo | queso freso | guacamole | sour cream | ranchero sauce
More about The Shwack Cantina
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Cantina
1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Grom Mini Burritos
|$4.50
2 small flour tortilla burritos filled with black beans and shredded cheese. Add Chicken, Pork, or Veggies for only $2.
|Chicken Burrito
|$11.25
Flour tortilla with spanish rice, Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more