Burritos in San Clemente

Go
San Clemente restaurants
Toast

San Clemente restaurants that serve burritos

Asada Cantina + Kitchen image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Asada Cantina + Kitchen

101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente

Avg 4.8 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Signature Ranchero Burrito
served wet | black or refried beans | jack cheese | lettuce | cilantro buttered rice
Pico de gallo | queso freso | guacamole | sour cream | ranchero sauce
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
The Shwack Cantina image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Cantina

1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.7 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Grom Mini Burritos$4.50
2 small flour tortilla burritos filled with black beans and shredded cheese. Add Chicken, Pork, or Veggies for only $2.
Chicken Burrito$11.25
Flour tortilla with spanish rice, Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more
More about The Shwack Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in San Clemente

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Fish Tacos

Nachos

Map

More near San Clemente to explore

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston