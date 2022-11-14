Pizza
Chicken
Gibroni's Pizza
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Gibroni's Pizza serves Detroit-style pizza with thick focaccia-like dough, caramelized cheese crust, and square shape. Located in San Clemente, CA.
215 S El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672
