Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken

Gibroni's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

215 S El Camino Real

San Clemente, CA 92672

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

From the D
Build Your Own
The Baba

Detroit-Style Pizzas (4 slice)

CranBarry Sanders

CranBarry Sanders

$20.00

Ground turkey in gravy, roasted green beans, fried onions, cranberry cream drizzle, dried cranberries, and roasted rosemary 8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2.

From the D

From the D

$20.00

Double pepperoni, marinara, parmesan. 8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2.

The Baba

The Baba

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil. 8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2.

The Caprice

The Caprice

$20.00

Fig, prosciutto, blue cheese, balsamic glaze, parmesan arugula salad, lemon wedge garnish. 8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2.

Fun Guys

Fun Guys

$20.00

Crimini mushroom, sausage, white truffle oil, porcini cream sauce, parsley garnish. 8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$14.00

Cheese blend, marinara, parmesan. 8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2.

Detroit-Style Breads (8pc)

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$13.00

Cheesy deep dish breadsticks served with marinara or cranch dipping sauce Breads measure 8" x 10" with 8 pieces.

Bouzouki Bread

Bouzouki Bread

$17.00

Cheesy deep dish breadsticks loaded with bacon and jalapeño, and served with marinara or cranch (our addictive homestyle ranch) dipping sauce. Breads measure 8" x 10" with 8 pieces.

Camino Bread

Camino Bread

$17.00

Cheesy deep dish breadsticks topped with pepperoni, hot honey, jalapeño, red pepper flakes and served with marinara or cranch (our addictive homestyle ranch) dipping sauce. Breads measure 8" x 10" with 8 pieces.

Salad

Opa! Salad (small)

Opa! Salad (small)

$8.00

Kalamata olive, cucumber, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, red onions, feta, Greek dressing

Opa! Salad (large)

Opa! Salad (large)

$15.00

Kalamata olive, cucumber, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, red onions, feta, Greek dressing

Extra Sauces

Side of Marinara

$1.50

House-made marinara with roma tomatoes, garlic, and fresh herbs. 4 oz size for dipping.

Side of Cranch (ranch)

$1.50

Our addictive, house-made buttermilk ranch dressing. 4 oz size for dipping.

Side of Hot Honey

$1.50

House-made hot honey. 1 oz to drizzle.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Gibroni's Pizza serves Detroit-style pizza with thick focaccia-like dough, caramelized cheese crust, and square shape. Located in San Clemente, CA.

Website

Location

215 S El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672

Directions

Gallery
Gibroni's Pizza image
Gibroni's Pizza image
Gibroni's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ballpark Pizza - San Clemente
orange star4.2 • 220
831 Via Suerte San Clemente, CA 92673
View restaurantnext
TJ's Woodfire Pizza - San Clemente
orange star4.6 • 5,134
641 Camino De Los Mares, Suite 100/110 San Clemente, CA 92673
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie
orange star4.8 • 243
27741 Crown Valley Pkwy #313 Mission Viejo, CA 92691
View restaurantnext
zpizza - Laguna Beach
orange starNo Reviews
30822 Coast Hwy. Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext
Slice Pizza and Beer
orange starNo Reviews
477 Forest Ave. Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Rancho Santa Margarita CA
orange star3.5 • 208
30642 Rancho Santa Margarita Pkwy., #E-104 Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Clemente

TJ's Woodfire Pizza - San Clemente
orange star4.6 • 5,134
641 Camino De Los Mares, Suite 100/110 San Clemente, CA 92673
View restaurantnext
Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente - 1017 S El Camino Real
orange star4.3 • 1,549
1017 S El Camino Real San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Pierside Kitchen and Bar-Coastal Cuisine, Craft Beer and Cocktails, San Clemente Driven
orange star4.3 • 1,318
610 Avenida Victoria San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
HH Cottons
orange star4.2 • 1,166
201 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Brussels Bistro San Clemente
orange star4.6 • 491
218 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Ballpark Pizza - San Clemente
orange star4.2 • 220
831 Via Suerte San Clemente, CA 92673
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Clemente
San Juan Capistrano
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Dana Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston