Grits in Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge restaurants that serve grits
More about Junction 35 Spirits
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Junction 35 Spirits
2655 Teaster Lane #280, Pigeon Forge
|Sweet Tea
|$2.69
|Side Garlic toast (1)
|$1.00
|Chips and Queso
|$5.99
More about Smoky Mountain Pancake House
Smoky Mountain Pancake House
4050 Parkway, Pigeon Forge
|Junior Bear Breakfast
|$6.99
1 egg, 1 pancake and choice of 1 strip of bacon, 1 sausage patty, or 1 sausage link.
|Western Omelet
|$10.49
Omelet with Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese blend, Ham, Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, & Tomatoes
|Eggs Breakfast
|$7.99
two eggs and choice of hash browns or pancakes